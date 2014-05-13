FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steady on Ukraine but fund outflows threaten gains
May 13, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady on Ukraine but fund outflows threaten gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 13 (Reuters) - Gold held on to overnight
gains on Tuesday as simmering tensions in Ukraine stoked its
safe-haven appeal, but the metal was at risk of falling back on
weak physical demand and bullion-fund outflows. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,295.40 an ounce
by 0013 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent on Monday. The metal
traded in a wide range in the previous session, climbing at one
point to $1,303.80 before giving back some gains.
    * Pro-Moscow rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine called for
their region to become part of Russia, a day after staging a
referendum on self-rule, although Moscow stopped short of
endorsing their bid for annexation. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.39 tonnes to
780.46 tonnes on Monday - the first outflow since May 2.
 
    * The nature of flows in the fund tends to impact gold
prices as the fund is considered a good measure of investor
sentiment due to the size of its holdings.
    * Physical demand across Asia, the biggest consumer of gold,
has been weak due to volatile prices and muted buying interest.
    * Among other precious metals, platinum climbed for a
second session as violence in striking South African mines
threatened to impact supply. 
    * One South African miner was killed on Monday and three
others died over the weekend in violence at strike-hit platinum
mines, police said, threatening Lonmin's hopes to end
South Africa's longest and most costly labour stoppage.
  
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global equity markets surged on Monday, with the Dow
industrials and S&P 500 hitting record closing highs, as Wall
Street advanced in a broad rally spurred by strong corporate
results and an improving economic outlook. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0530 China Industrial output April 
    0530 China Retail sales April 
    0530 China Urban investment April 
    0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment May 
    1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism April 
    1230 U.S. Import prices April 
    1230 U.S. Export prices April 
    1230 U.S. Retail sales April 
    1400 U.S. Business inventories March

    PRICES AT 0013 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold           1295.4      0.1      0.01
 Spot silver           19.5        0         0
 Spot platinum      1433.77     1.72      0.12
 Spot palladium      801.25    -1.65     -0.21
 Comex gold          1295.6     -0.2     -0.02
 Comex silver        19.545    0.002      0.01
 Euro                1.3755                   
 DXY                 79.904                   
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
