PRECIOUS-Gold steady on Ukraine but fund outflows threaten gains

SINGAPORE, May 13 (Reuters) - Gold held on to overnight gains on Tuesday as simmering tensions in Ukraine stoked its safe-haven appeal, but the metal was at risk of falling back on weak physical demand and bullion-fund outflows. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,295.40 an ounce by 0013 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent on Monday. The metal traded in a wide range in the previous session, climbing at one point to $1,303.80 before giving back some gains. * Pro-Moscow rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine called for their region to become part of Russia, a day after staging a referendum on self-rule, although Moscow stopped short of endorsing their bid for annexation. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.39 tonnes to 780.46 tonnes on Monday - the first outflow since May 2. * The nature of flows in the fund tends to impact gold prices as the fund is considered a good measure of investor sentiment due to the size of its holdings. * Physical demand across Asia, the biggest consumer of gold, has been weak due to volatile prices and muted buying interest. * Among other precious metals, platinum climbed for a second session as violence in striking South African mines threatened to impact supply. * One South African miner was killed on Monday and three others died over the weekend in violence at strike-hit platinum mines, police said, threatening Lonmin's hopes to end South Africa's longest and most costly labour stoppage. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets surged on Monday, with the Dow industrials and S&P 500 hitting record closing highs, as Wall Street advanced in a broad rally spurred by strong corporate results and an improving economic outlook. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 China Industrial output April 0530 China Retail sales April 0530 China Urban investment April 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment May 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism April 1230 U.S. Import prices April 1230 U.S. Export prices April 1230 U.S. Retail sales April 1400 U.S. Business inventories March PRICES AT 0013 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1295.4 0.1 0.01 Spot silver 19.5 0 0 Spot platinum 1433.77 1.72 0.12 Spot palladium 801.25 -1.65 -0.21 Comex gold 1295.6 -0.2 -0.02 Comex silver 19.545 0.002 0.01 Euro 1.3755 DXY 79.904 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)