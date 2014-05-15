FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Platinum, palladium set to extend rally; gold holds gains
May 15, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Platinum, palladium set to extend rally; gold holds gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Palladium and platinum looked
likely to extend a three-day rally on Thursday as labour
tensions rose in major producer South Africa, threatening to
further impact supply from a 16-week strike.
    Gold held on to overnight gains that pushed it above the key
$1,300-an-ounce level, supported by geopolitical uncertainty in
Ukraine and technical buying.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Palladium was steady at $824.90 an ounce by 0026
GMT, after gaining over 1 percent to a 2-1/2 year high in the
previous session. Platinum edged up 0.1 percent to
$1,476.50 after rising to its highest since March on Wednesday.
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,306.05, near a
1-week high, after gaining nearly 1 percent overnight.    
    * South Africa's longest and costliest strike ever, has
taken a violent turn in recent days, with four platinum miners
killed as more employees try to report for work at the world's
top producers.
    * South Africa's police minister vowed to crack down on
violence against miners trying to return to work and arrest
"within hours" strikers that he said were behind a campaign of
intimidation. 
    * South Africa is the world's top platinum producer and
second-biggest palladium producer after Russia.
    * The 117-year old London silver price benchmark - or fix -
will cease on Aug. 14, its operator said, as regulatory scrutiny
of price-setting intensifies across markets. 
    * The collapse of the historic silver price benchmark could
soon result in an electronic alternative, with technology
providers already checking ways to offer a transparent price
setting mechanism. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Benchmark government bond yields in the United States and
Germany dropped on Wednesday after sources told Reuters a
European Central Bank rate cut next month is "more or less a
done deal," while U.S. stocks fell from record highs.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Preliminary Q1 GDP 
    0900 Euro zone Preliminary Q1 GDP 
    0900 Euro zone Final inflation April 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1230 U.S. Consumer prices April 
    1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing May 
    1315 U.S. Industrial output April 
    1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index May 
    1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index May

    PRICES AT 0026 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1306.05     1.05     0.08
 Spot silver         19.74     0.02      0.1
 Spot platinum      1476.5        2     0.14
 Spot palladium      824.9      0.7     0.08
 Comex gold         1306.2      0.3     0.02
 Comex silver        19.81    0.035     0.18
 Euro               1.3718                  
 DXY                80.033                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
