PRECIOUS-Gold holds below $1,300 on solid U.S. data

SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) - Gold struggled below $1,300 an ounce on Friday as U.S. jobs and factory data indicated brighter prospects for the economy, hurting the metal's appeal as an investment hedge. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,296.30 an ounce by 0021 GMT, after dropping 0.7 percent on Thursday. The metal is still up 0.6 percent for the week on earlier gains on Ukraine tensions. * New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits hit a seven-year low last week while consumer prices recorded their largest increase in 10 months in April, pointing to a firming economy. Factory activity in New York state expanded at its quickest pace in nearly four years in May. * Regulatory data showed that hedge fund Paulson & Co in Q1 maintained its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund as bullion prices rebounded from their biggest annual loss in 32 years in 2013, while PIMCO dissolved its gold ETF investment. * Meanwhile, holdings in SPDR rose 1.79 tonnes to 782.25 tonnes on Thursday - the first inflow in a month. * The London Bullion Market Association is considering outsourcing the administration of its gold forward offered rates to a third party as it prepares to implement new benchmarking regulations from the International Organization of Securities Commissions. * Canada's Ivanhoe Mines Ltd said it would not be able to develop two mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo unless it gets more funds by the end of June. * Palladium and platinum were both heading for weekly gains on supply worries from prolonged strikes in major producer South Africa. * Platinum producer Lonmin said on Thursday it might go to court in a bid to stop a 16-week strike because of the levels of violence faced by workers who want to return to work. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets fell on Thursday and safe-haven U.S. and German government bonds rose on fears over an escalation of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Foreign direct investment Jan-April 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade March 1230 U.S. Housing starts April 1230 U.S. Building permits April 1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index May PRICES AT 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1296.3 0.3 0.02 Spot silver 19.49 0.03 0.15 Spot platinum 1470 7 0.48 Spot palladium 813.55 4.55 0.56 Comex gold 1296.5 2.9 0.22 Comex silver 19.505 0.021 0.11 Euro 1.3713 DXY 80.016 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)