PRECIOUS-Gold slips on economic optimism; platinum adds to gains
May 19, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on economic optimism; platinum adds to gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 19 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses to a
third straight session on Monday as U.S. data pointed to strong
economic growth, while platinum group metals continued to add to
gains on supply worries from  South African labour strikes. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold slipped 0.08 percent to $1,292.01 an
ounce by 0030 GMT, while platinum gained about half a
percent. Palladium rose 0.2 percent.
    * U.S. housing starts jumped in April and building permits
hit their highest in nearly six years, offering hope the
troubled housing market could be stabilizing, though another
report showed that consumer sentiment fell in May.
 
    * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in
gold futures and options, but raised their net longs in silver,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
on Friday.    
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.26 tonnes to
781.99 tonnes on Friday. 
    * Gold jewellery exports from India rose for a third
consecutive month in April as raw material supplies improved
after the central bank allowed more firms to import bullion.
 
    * Russian precious metals and gems repository Gokhran has
plans to start buying palladium from Russian producers to
increase its stocks, its head Andrey Yurin told Interfax news
agency on Friday, marking a shift in strategy. 
    * Platinum and palladium's gains follow their biggest weekly
gains in six weeks.
    * Impala Platinum described as "devastating" the
impact on its employees of a 16-week strike at its main South
African operation in Rustenburg and said it had lost more than
$500 million in revenue. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro got off to a relatively steady start on Monday
after two punishing weeks as investors waited for fresh data
before deciding on whether bears still hold the upper hand.
 
    
    PRICES AT 0030 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1292.01    -1.08    -0.08
 Spot silver        19.28     0.02      0.1
 Spot platinum       1463      5.7     0.39
 Spot palladium    813.53     1.33     0.16
 Comex gold        1292.5     -0.9    -0.07
 Comex silver      19.345    0.016     0.08
 Euro              1.3702                  
 DXY               80.021                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

