PRECIOUS-Platinum extends gains on South African strikes; gold firm

SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Platinum extended gains to a second session on Tuesday as labour strikes at top producer South Africa continued into a 17th week, disrupting supply of about 40 percent of global output. Gold held below $1,300 an ounce as a lack of major economic data and significant developments in geopolitical tensions in Ukraine kept investor interest muted. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,293.04 an ounce by 0024 GMT. Platinum rose 0.3 percent to $1,468.00 after rising 0.5 percent in the previous session. Before that, the metal had posted its strongest performance in six weeks. * South African platinum miner Lonmin has lost a third of its annual production due to the strike over wages which its chief executive described as a "bleeding" that might lead to the company's death if not stopped in time. * South Africa's longest and costliest mining strike turned violent this month, with four miners killed as more employees tried to report for work at the world's top platinum producers, ignoring calls by the union to continue protesting. * In news on gold, the European Central Bank said it was renewing a 5-year gold sales pact originally designed to limit sales of the precious metal, but with no fixed ceiling for the amount of bullion each signatory can sell. * Barrick Gold Corp , the world's No. 1 gold miner, has met with Chilean officials and is keen to move forward with its suspended Pascua-Lama gold and copper project, in which it has already invested more than $5 billion, Chile's new mining minister told Reuters. * Thai gold imports look set to stay weak after plunging to a fifth of last year's levels, with investors shying away from the metal amid prolonged political upheaval in the country. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets edged higher on Monday as Wall Street rose on Internet and healthcare stocks, while declining yields on government debt also initially provided U.S. equities a lift. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices April 0800 Italy Industrial orders March 1145 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales PRICES AT 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1293.04 1.44 0.11 Spot silver 19.35 0.03 0.16 Spot platinum 1468 4 0.27 Spot palladium 813 0.5 0.06 Comex gold 1293.6 -0.2 -0.02 Comex silver 19.365 0.012 0.06 Euro 1.371 DXY 80.01 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)