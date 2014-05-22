FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as fund outflows gather pace
#Credit RSS
May 22, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as fund outflows gather pace

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Thursday as
the top bullion-backed fund posted its biggest outflow in three
weeks and after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it would
continue to trim its stimulus measures.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen $1 to $1,290.40 an ounce by
0024 GMT. Platinum and palladium continued to add
to gains on supply fears as strikes in major producer South
Africa dragged on for a 17th week.    
    * Fed policymakers last month began to lay groundwork for an
eventual retreat from their extraordinarily easy monetary policy
with a discussion of the tools they could employ to accomplish
the task, with no final decisions taken, minutes from the April
policy meeting showed. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3.3 tonnes to
776.89 tonnes on Wednesday - the lowest since December 2008. The
outflows are the biggest since April 30. 
    * India's central bank eased tough gold import rules on
Wednesday by allowing seven more private agencies to ship the
precious metal, a move that industry officials say could augment
supplies and reduce premiums in the peak wedding season.
 
    * Rio Alto Mining Ltd  said it would buy
Sulliden Gold Corp Ltd in a deal valued at about C$300
million ($275 million), creating a gold miner focused on Peru.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar gained against the yen for the first time in
six sessions on Wednesday on the Fed minutes, while world stock
markets bounced back from the previous day's drop. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Flash May 
    0700 France Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May 
    0730 Germany Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May 
    0800 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1230 U.S. National Activity index April 
    1345 U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May 
    1400 U.S. Existing home sales April 
    1400 U.S. Leading index April
    
    PRICES AT 0024 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1290.4       -1    -0.08
 Spot silver         19.3    -0.08    -0.41
 Spot platinum    1469.24     4.24     0.29
 Spot palladium     825.5     -0.4    -0.05
 Comex gold        1290.9      2.8     0.22
 Comex silver       19.37    0.032     0.17
 Euro              1.3679                  
 DXY               80.093                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.