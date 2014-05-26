PRECIOUS-Platinum group metals climb on supply fears; gold steady

SINGAPORE, May 26 (Reuters) - Platinum group metals climbed on Monday on supply fears from strikes in major producer South Africa, while gold continued to struggle below $1,300 an ounce. FUNDAMENTALS * Platinum rose 0.5 percent to $1,472.35 an ounce, not too far from an 8-1/2 month high hit last week. Palladium also gained 0.5 percent to $828.70 an ounce, near a 2-1/2 year high. * Spot gold was steady at $1,292.26 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after ending flat for a second straight week. The metal has closed between $1,291 and $1,296 in the last seven sessions. * Liquidity was likely to be thin on Monday with U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day and Britain shut for a bank holiday. * A labour strike in the South African platinum mines is now in its fifth month - the longest bout of industrial action in South African history. * Five people have been murdered in communities around the platinum mines last week, and the latest round of wage negotiations, mediated by a labour court judge, have made little headway. * Russia increased its gold holdings by a hefty 27.7 tonnes in April taking its total to 1,068 tonnes, while Turkey raised its bullion reserve by 13 tonnes to 497 tonnes, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Friday. * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in gold futures and options and switched to a net short position in silver in the week to May 20, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday. * Barclays Plc has been fined 26 million pounds ($43.8 million) for failures in internal controls that allowed a trader to manipulate the setting of gold prices. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro slipped early on Monday, while the other major currencies got off to a steady start as the results of a presidential election in Ukraine and votes for the European Parliament were so far greeted calmly by investors. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment June PRICES AT 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1292.26 -0.35 -0.03 Spot silver 19.37 -0.03 -0.15 Spot platinum 1472.35 6.55 0.45 Spot palladium 828.7 4.4 0.53 Comex gold 1292.6 0.9 0.07 Comex silver 19.445 0.027 0.14 Euro 1.3623 DXY 80.397 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)