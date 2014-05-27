FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steady as U.S. data eyed; platinum group metals rise
May 27, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as U.S. data eyed; platinum group metals rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Tuesday as investors await U.S. economic data for directional
cues, while platinum group metals rose for a second day as
labour strikes dragged on in key producer South Africa. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,292.40 an ounce by 0027
GMT. The metal has been trading in a tight range in the last few
sessions, struggling to get past $1,300. 
    * Investors were also eyeing developments in Ukraine, after
it launched air strikes and a paratrooper assault against
pro-Russian rebels who seized an airport on Monday.
    * Ukraine's newly elected leader rejected any talks with
"terrorists" and said a robust military campaign in the east
should be able to put down a separatist revolt in "a matter of
hours". 
    * China has approached foreign banks and gold producers to
participate in a global gold exchange in Shanghai, people
familiar with the matter said, as the world's top producer and
importer of the metal seeks greater influence over pricing.
 
    * Platinum and palladium both gained about 0.2
percent as work stoppages continued at Anglo American Platinum
, Impala Platinum and Lonmin in the
longest strike in the South Africa's history.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro struggled to gain any momentum early in Asia on
Tuesday after drifting off a three-month low against the dollar
with public holidays in the United States and Britain all but
ensuring an anaemic session overnight. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0645 France Consumer confidence May 
    0800 Italy Consumer confidence May 
    1230 U.S. Durable goods orders April 
    1300 U.S. Monthly home price index March 
    1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home prices March 
    1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May 
    1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index May 
    1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index May

    PRICES AT 0027 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1292.4    -0.34    -0.03
 Spot silver         19.39    -0.01    -0.05
 Spot platinum     1474.74     3.24     0.22
 Spot palladium     830.75     1.35     0.16
 Comex gold         1292.5      0.8     0.06
 Comex silver        19.43    0.012     0.06
 Euro               1.3655                  
 DXY                80.245                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
