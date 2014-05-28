PRECIOUS-Gold at 3-1/2 month low on strong US data, lower Chinese imports

SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Gold fell to a fresh 3-1/2 month low on Wednesday, adding to sharp overnight losses, as strong U.S. economic data blunted its investment-hedge appeal and after a drop in imports by top consumer China. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,261.84 an ounce by 0020 GMT, after dropping 2.3 percent in the previous session - its biggest one-day drop since December. * The metal fell to a low of $1,261.21 early on Wednesday - its weakest since early February. * Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods unexpectedly rose in April and consumer confidence perked up in May, supporting views of a rebound in economic growth. The data sent the S&P 500 to a new record, hurting gold. * China's imports of gold from main conduit Hong Kong fell to a 14-month low in April as importing banks were adequately stocked amid softer demand and a weaker yuan currency. * China has been a big support factor for prices recently, amid stimulus withdrawal in the United States and weak demand from No. 2 buyer India. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 8.39 tonnes to 785.28 tonnes on Tuesday. * Bank of Nova Scotia, one of the world's biggest bullion banks, reported its best quarterly trading revenue from commodities in over a year due to improving precious metals markets. * Platinum also largely held on to losses from the previous session after the new South African mining minister pledged to mediate in a crippling miners strike now in its fifth month. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * World equity markets rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending at a new record following strong U.S. economic data, while the euro softened against the dollar on expectations of more rate cuts from the European Central Bank. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices April 0645 France Consumer spending April 0645 France Producer prices April 0755 Germany Unemployment rate May 0800 Euro zone M3 money supply April 0900 Euro zone Business climate May 1145 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales PRICES AT 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1261.84 -1.55 -0.12 Spot silver 19.02 -0.03 -0.16 Spot platinum 1459.74 2.74 0.19 Spot palladium 830.25 0.25 0.03 Comex gold 1262.2 -3.3 -0.26 Comex silver 19.05 -0.017 -0.09 Euro 1.3627 DXY 80.381 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)