PRECIOUS-Gold at 3-1/2 month low on strong US data, lower Chinese imports
#Gold Market Report
May 28, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold at 3-1/2 month low on strong US data, lower Chinese imports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Gold fell to a fresh 3-1/2
month low on Wednesday, adding to sharp overnight losses, as
strong U.S. economic data blunted its investment-hedge appeal
and after a drop in imports by top consumer China.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,261.84 an ounce
by 0020 GMT, after dropping 2.3 percent in the previous session
- its biggest one-day drop since December. 
    * The metal fell to a low of $1,261.21 early on Wednesday -
its weakest since early February.
    * Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods
unexpectedly rose in April and consumer confidence perked up in
May, supporting views of a rebound in economic growth. The data
sent the S&P 500 to a new record, hurting gold. 
    * China's imports of gold from main conduit Hong Kong fell
to a 14-month low in April as importing banks were adequately
stocked amid softer demand and a weaker yuan currency.
 
    * China has been a big support factor for prices recently,
amid stimulus withdrawal in the United States and weak demand
from No. 2 buyer India.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 8.39 tonnes to
785.28 tonnes on Tuesday. 
    * Bank of Nova Scotia, one of the world's biggest
bullion banks, reported its best quarterly trading revenue from
commodities in over a year due to improving precious metals
markets. 
    * Platinum also largely held on to losses from the
previous session after the new South African mining minister
pledged to mediate in a crippling miners strike now in its fifth
month. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * World equity markets rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500
ending at a new record following strong U.S. economic data,
while the euro softened against the dollar on expectations of
more rate cuts from the European Central Bank. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Import prices April 
    0645 France Consumer spending April 
    0645 France Producer prices April 
    0755 Germany Unemployment rate May 
    0800 Euro zone M3 money supply April 
    0900 Euro zone Business climate May 
    1145 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales

    PRICES AT 0020 GMT
 Metal           Last      Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1261.84    -1.55    -0.12
 Spot silver        19.02    -0.03    -0.16
 Spot platinum    1459.74     2.74     0.19
 Spot palladium    830.25     0.25     0.03
 Comex gold        1262.2     -3.3    -0.26
 Comex silver       19.05   -0.017    -0.09
 Euro              1.3627                  
 DXY               80.381                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
