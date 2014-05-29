PRECIOUS-Gold near 4-month low on firmer dollar, equities

SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Thursday but was still near its lowest in nearly four months, following a two-day sell off from a stronger dollar and firmer global equities. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,258.90 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after losing nearly 3 percent in the previous two sessions. On Wednesday, the metal hit $1,255.66 - its lowest since early February. * A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while higher equities dent gold's appeal as an investment-hedge. * Bullion investors were eyeing developments in Ukraine, where relative calm returned to the streets of Donetsk on Wednesday after the biggest battle of the pro-Russian separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine. * Canadian miner Barrick Gold has come to an initial agreement with local indigenous peoples in Chile who have opposed its stalled Pascua-Lama mine, taking a first step on what may be a long road to reactivating the project. * Deadlock in South Africa's crippling 18-week platinum strike will soon be broken after movement made on both sides of the wage dispute, the country's new mines minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi declared on Wednesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar hovered at a two-month high against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having benefited from a shakeout of long positions in sterling and further weakness in the euro. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Preliminary Q1 GDP 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Pending homes sales April PRICES AT 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1258.9 0.76 0.06 Spot silver 19.03 0.01 0.05 Spot platinum 1456.6 8.4 0.58 Spot palladium 834.98 0.88 0.11 Comex gold 1258.8 -0.5 -0.04 Comex silver 19.05 -0.009 -0.05 Euro 1.3596 DXY 80.53 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)