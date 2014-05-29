FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold near 4-month low on firmer dollar, equities
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
May 29, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 4-month low on firmer dollar, equities

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Thursday
but was still near its lowest in nearly four months, following a
two-day sell off from a stronger dollar and firmer global
equities.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,258.90 an ounce by 0030
GMT, after losing nearly 3 percent in the previous two sessions.
On Wednesday, the metal hit $1,255.66 - its lowest since early
February.
    * A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies, while higher equities dent gold's appeal as an
investment-hedge.
    * Bullion investors were eyeing developments in Ukraine,
where relative calm returned to the streets of Donetsk on
Wednesday after the biggest battle of the pro-Russian separatist
uprising in eastern Ukraine. 
    * Canadian miner Barrick Gold has come to an
initial agreement with local indigenous peoples in Chile who
have opposed its stalled Pascua-Lama mine, taking a first step
on what may be a long road to reactivating the project.
 
    * Deadlock in South Africa's crippling 18-week platinum
strike will soon be broken after movement made on both sides of
the wage dispute, the country's new mines minister Ngoako
Ramatlhodi declared on Wednesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar hovered at a two-month high against a
basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having
benefited from a shakeout of long positions in sterling and
further weakness in the euro.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230 U.S. Preliminary Q1 GDP 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1400 U.S. Pending homes sales April

    PRICES AT 0030 GMT
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1258.9     0.76     0.06
 Spot silver         19.03     0.01     0.05
 Spot platinum      1456.6      8.4     0.58
 Spot palladium     834.98     0.88     0.11
 Comex gold         1258.8     -0.5    -0.04
 Comex silver        19.05   -0.009    -0.05
 Euro               1.3596                  
 DXY                 80.53                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.