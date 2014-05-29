PRECIOUS-Gold eases but off lows as data shows U.S. GDP shrank

* US jobless claims fall last week * Weak US GDP data lifts gold; S&P up * CME, LME to vie for LBMA silver fix alternative * Coming up: German retail sales Friday (Updates market activities) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday but bounced off their lowest level in nearly four months after data showed the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter for the first time in three years. The U.S. Commerce Department estimated that gross domestic product shrank in the first quarter at a 1.0 percent annual rate. Economists blamed severe winter weather, and the stock market took the news in stride, with all three major U.S. stock indexes moving higher. A separate U.S. Labor Department report showed applications for jobless benefits declined last week. Analysts said gold prices should find support in an oversold market, but the precious metal will likely face more headwinds from better overall economic conditions. "The GDP figure has offset the jobless claims which have continued to become better," said Thomas Capalbo, precious metals trader at brokerage Newedge. "However, there is no real safe-haven need in times of an improving economy and stability." Spot gold fell as low as $1,251.10 an ounce, its lowest since Feb. 4. It was down 0.2 percent to $1,255.29 by 2:42 p.m. EDT (1842 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for June delivery settled down $3 an ounce at $1,256.30. Analysts noted a breakdown of gold's usual inverse correlation with U.S. bond yields. Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries were unchanged after earlier falling to their lowest in 11 months. Precious metals markets are closely monitoring news major metal exchanges emerged as contenders in developing an alternative to the London silver price benchmark, or "fix," after the century-old system for setting the globally recognised price is disbanded in August. Silver fell 0.2 percent to $18.99 an ounce. Among other precious metals, platinum rose 0.4 percent to $1,454.13 an ounce, while palladium was up 0.5 percent at $833.75 an ounce. 2:42 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JUN 1256.30 -3.00 -0.2 1250.90 1260.60 36,990 US Silver MAY 19.035 0.000 0.0 00.000 00.000 US Plat JUL 1460.10 -2.60 -0.2 1446.60 1463.70 9,331 US Pall JUN 833.80 -6.05 -0.7 828.00 840.15 1,788 Gold 1255.29 -2.85 -0.2 1251.10 1260.05 Silver 18.990 -0.030 -0.2 18.820 19.090 Platinum 1454.13 5.93 0.4 1446.00 1459.50 Palladium 833.75 3.75 0.5 829.40 838.60 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 173,272 173,904 166,946 14.85 -0.68 US Silver 49,626 42,185 55,135 20.72 -0.88 US Platinum 9,958 11,007 12,451 18.7 -1.48 US Palladium 7,444 9,333 5,799 24.23 -0.48 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Susan Thomas, David Gregorio and Nick Zieminski)