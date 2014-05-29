FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases but off lows as data shows U.S. GDP shrank
May 29, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases but off lows as data shows U.S. GDP shrank

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* US jobless claims fall last week
    * Weak US GDP data lifts gold; S&P up
    * CME, LME to vie for LBMA silver fix alternative
    * Coming up: German retail sales Friday

 (Updates market activities)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on
Thursday but bounced off their lowest level in nearly four
months after data showed the U.S. economy contracted in the
first quarter for the first time in three years.
    The U.S. Commerce Department estimated that gross domestic
product shrank in the first quarter at a 1.0 percent annual
rate. Economists blamed severe winter weather, and the stock
market took the news in stride, with all three major U.S. stock
indexes moving higher. 
    A separate U.S. Labor Department report showed applications
for jobless benefits declined last week. 
    Analysts said gold prices should find support in an oversold
market, but the precious metal will likely face more headwinds
from better overall economic conditions.
    "The GDP figure has offset the jobless claims which have
continued to become better," said Thomas Capalbo, precious
metals trader at brokerage Newedge. "However, there is no real
safe-haven need in times of an improving economy and stability."
    Spot gold fell as low as $1,251.10 an ounce, its
lowest since Feb. 4. It was down 0.2 percent to $1,255.29 by
2:42 p.m. EDT (1842 GMT).
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for June delivery settled
down $3 an ounce at $1,256.30.
    Analysts noted a breakdown of gold's usual inverse
correlation with U.S. bond yields. Yields on 10-year U.S.
Treasuries were unchanged after earlier falling to their lowest
in 11 months. 
    Precious metals markets are closely monitoring news major
metal exchanges emerged as contenders in developing an
alternative to the London silver price benchmark, or "fix,"
after the century-old system for setting the globally recognised
price is disbanded in August. 
    Silver fell 0.2 percent to $18.99 an ounce.
    Among other precious metals, platinum rose 0.4
percent to $1,454.13 an ounce, while palladium was up 0.5
percent at $833.75 an ounce.

        
2:42 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
               SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
US Gold JUN   1256.30  -3.00  -0.2  1250.90 1260.60   36,990
US Silver MAY  19.035  0.000   0.0   00.000  00.000         
US Plat JUL   1460.10  -2.60  -0.2  1446.60 1463.70    9,331
US Pall JUN    833.80  -6.05  -0.7   828.00  840.15    1,788
Gold          1255.29  -2.85  -0.2  1251.10 1260.05         
Silver         18.990 -0.030  -0.2   18.820  19.090
Platinum      1454.13   5.93   0.4  1446.00 1459.50
Palladium      833.75   3.75   0.5   829.40  838.60
TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
               CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
US Gold        173,272   173,904   166,946     14.85   -0.68
US Silver       49,626    42,185    55,135     20.72   -0.88
US Platinum      9,958    11,007    12,451      18.7   -1.48
US Palladium     7,444     9,333     5,799     24.23   -0.48

 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by William Hardy, Susan Thomas, David Gregorio and Nick
Zieminski)

