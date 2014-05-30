PRECIOUS-Gold poised for worst week in two months on economic optimism

SINGAPORE, May 30 (Reuters) - Gold steadied after a three-day losing streak on Friday but the metal was headed for its biggest weekly drop in two months as an improving U.S. economic outlook dented its investment-hedge appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,257.90 an ounce by 0021 GMT, but not far from a 16-week low of $1,251.10 hit in the previous session. The metal is down nearly 3 percent for the week. * Thursday data showed that the U.S. economy contracted for the first time in three years in the first quarter, but other data over the week on jobless benefits, manufacturing and consumer confidence indicated the economy was recovering well. * Gold was also hurt by stronger equities and a firmer U.S. dollar, while the geopolitical situation in Ukraine was also being eyed. * Pro-Russian separatists shot down a Ukrainian army helicopter on Thursday, killing 14 soldiers including a general, as government forces pressed ahead with an offensive to crush rebellions in the east swiftly following the election of a new president. * Gold is often seen as a safe-haven investment at times of geopolitical uncertainty and lower equity markets. * Major metal exchanges emerged as contenders in developing an alternative to the London silver price benchmark, or "fix", after the century-old system for setting the globally recognised price is disbanded in August. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets hit an all-time high on Thursday, boosted by the U.S. S&P 500 which scored its third record closing high in four sessions as investors shrugged off data that showed the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales April 0900 Italy Consumer prices May 1230 U.S. Personal income April 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI May PRICES AT 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1257.9 2.3 0.18 Spot silver 19.04 0.08 0.42 Spot platinum 1459.74 7.14 0.49 Spot palladium 833.45 2.55 0.31 Comex gold 1257.8 1.5 0.12 Comex silver 19.055 0.041 0.22 Euro 1.36 DXY 80.494 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)