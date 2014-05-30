PRECIOUS-Gold poised for worst week in 2 mths, economic optimism dents appeal

* Bullion drops nearly 3 percent this week * Stronger dollar, equities also hurt gold (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, May 30 (Reuters) - Gold steadied after a three-day losing streak on Friday, but was heading for its biggest weekly drop in two months as an improving U.S. economic outlook dented its appeal as an investment-hedge. Spot gold was little changed at $1,256.50 an ounce by 0635 GMT, but not far from a 16-week low of $1,251.10 hit in the previous session. It is headed for a second monthly drop in three months. The metal is down nearly 3 percent for the week, under pressure from stronger equities and a firmer U.S. dollar. Thursday data showed that the U.S. economy contracted for the first time in three years in the first quarter, but other data over the week on jobless benefits, manufacturing and consumer confidence indicated the economy was recovering well. "Barring a serious conflagration out of the Ukraine that could involve the Russians, we think prices will likely continue to work lower given gold's poor technical profile," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir. "We expect prices to eventually settle around the $1,200-$1,220 level before the current downdraft exhausts itself," Meir said. Pro-Russian separatists shot down a Ukrainian army helicopter on Thursday, killing 14 soldiers including a general, as government forces pressed ahead with an offensive to crush rebellions in the east swiftly following the election of a new president. Gold is often seen as a safe-haven investment at times of geopolitical uncertainty and lower stock prices. But physical demand for the metal has failed to pick up despite the price drop. Premiums in top buyer China have been little changed this week. Data earlier this week showed that imports from main conduit Hong Kong fell to a 14-month low in April as importing banks were adequately stocked amid softer demand and a weaker yuan currency. Among other precious metals, palladium was on track for a third straight weekly gain on supply fears from major producer South Africa, where mineworkers have been on a strike for the past 18 weeks. Platinum rose nearly 1 percent earlier in the day. PRICES AT 0635 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1256.5 0.9 0.07 Spot silver 19.02 0.06 0.32 Spot platinum 1458.65 6.05 0.42 Spot palladium 833.75 2.85 0.34 Comex gold 1256.2 -0.1 -0.01 Comex silver 19.02 0.006 0.03 Euro 1.3609 DXY 80.425 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin, Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)