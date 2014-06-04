FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-month low as investors await U.S. data
June 4, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-month low as investors await U.S. data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Gold was treading water on
Wednesday, hovering near a four-month low hit in the previous
session, as investors await U.S. economic data for cues amid
increasing optimism about growth and weak bullion demand in
Asia.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,244.50 an ounce by 0032
GMT. The metal hit a four-month low of $1,240.61 on Tuesday,
before closing flat and snapping a five-day losing streak.
    * Asian physical demand, which usually tends to provide a
floor to prices during sharp losses, has been weak as many
expect gold to go lower. Asia is home to major gold consumers,
China and India. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.8 tonnes to
787.08 tonnes on Tuesday. 
    * Markets are eyeing U.S. private hiring data later on
Wednesday and nonfarm payrolls on Friday to gauge economic
strength. Gold is often seen as an investment-hedge at times of
economic uncertainty.
    * Centerra Gold's development plans for its Kumtor
gold mine in Kyrgyzstan could damage the nearby Davydov glacier,
the Central Asian state's environment protection agency said,
adding to uncertainty about the mine's future. 
    * Among other precious metals, platinum steadied
after a three-day fall as union workers in top producer South
Africa consider a government proposal to resolve a 5-month
platinum strike. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares were steady on Wednesday and the dollar
benefited from rising U.S. Treasury yields, while the euro
remained under pressure ahead of expected easing steps from the
European Central Bank. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0750 France Markit services PMI May 
    0755 Germany Markit services PMI May 
    0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI May 
    0900 Euro zone Revised Q1 GDP 
    0900 Euro zone Producer prices April 
    1215 U.S. ADP national employment May 
    1230 U.S. International trade April 
    1345 U.S. Markit services PMI May 
    1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI May

    PRICES AT 0032 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1244.5      0.3     0.02
 Spot silver        18.78     0.02     0.11
 Spot platinum     1427.8      5.1     0.36
 Spot palladium    835.65     1.85     0.22
 Comex gold          1245      0.5     0.04
 Comex silver      18.785    0.022     0.12
 Euro              1.3618                  
 DXY               80.581                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

