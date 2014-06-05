PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-month low as ECB decision awaited

SINGAPORE, June 5 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed near a four-month low on Thursday, but faced a risk of more losses if the European Central Bank meets expectations to cut rates, a move that could strengthen the dollar and hurt bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had edged up slightly to $1,244.01 an ounce by 0039 GMT. The metal is close to its 4-month low of $1,240.61 hit earlier in the week. * The ECB is widely expected to cut all of its interest rates on Thursday, which would push the deposit rate into negative territory for the first time. It is also seen offering longer-term loans linked to further lending, but stop short of following the Bank of Japan in launching large-scale asset purchases. * A weaker euro and a stronger dollar would make the dollar-denominated gold more expensive of holders of other currency. * Markets were also eyeing Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls to gauge the strength of the economy. A weak report could burnish gold's appeal as a safe-haven. * ETF Securities, one of the biggest providers of exchange-traded funds, has submitted a proposal to develop a new global silver price benchmark when the 117-year-old London silver fix is disbanded in August. * In news from other precious metals, South Africa's new mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said he hoped to resolve the strike in the platinum sector this week, and union AMCU was also optimistic the five-month stoppage that has crippled mine output could be nearing an end. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro languished at four-month lows early on Thursday with investors firmly sidelined as they waited to see what measures the European Central Bank would implement to tackle the threat of deflation. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC services PMI May 0600 Germany Industrial orders April 0900 Euro zone Retail sales April 1145 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims PRICES AT 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1244.01 1.21 0.1 Spot silver 18.76 0 0 Spot platinum 1434.4 3.2 0.22 Spot palladium 833.25 -0.15 -0.02 Comex gold 1244.4 0.1 0.01 Comex silver 18.79 -0.002 -0.01 Euro 1.3603 DXY 80.628 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)