PRECIOUS-Gold firm after ECB policy easing; all eyes on US jobs report
#Gold Market Report
June 6, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firm after ECB policy easing; all eyes on US jobs report

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Gold held on to sharp
overnight gains on Friday and was headed for a weekly rise after
two straight declines, after the European Central Bank launched
a series of measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone
economy.
    Investors refrained from taking big positions in early
trading as they were eyeing U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later
in the day for a gauge on the world's biggest economy.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,253.90 an ounce by 0035
GMT, after jumping nearly 1 percent on Thursday - its biggest
jump in three weeks. 
    * The metal is up 0.2 percent for the week, after having hit
a four-month low earlier in the week.
    * The ECB outlined a four-year 400 billion euro ($544.86
billion) scheme giving banks that have been holding back credit
an incentive to increase lending to businesses in the euro zone,
and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of
Japan-like deflation. 
    * The bank also noted that euro zone inflation has been
stuck in "the danger zone" below 1 percent since October.
    * Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation and a
slowing economy.     
    * Silver market players are in favour of an electronic,
auction-based system for setting a benchmark price with a
broader base of contributors when the 'fix' ceases in August,
the London Bullion Market Association said. 
    * Among other precious metals, platinum and palladium
 added to gains after South Africa's AMCU union president
said the union's 12,500 rand ($1,200) per month wage demand was
"non-negotiable", dashing hopes of a speedy resolution to the
five-month strikes. 
    * Palladium was on track for a fourth straight weekly gain. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro consolidated gains early on Friday, having staged
a dramatic rebound from a four-month trough as investors booked
profits after the European Central Bank eased policy in a
long-anticipated move. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Industrial output April 
    0600 Germany Trade data April 
    0645 France Trade data April 
    1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls May 
    1230 U.S. Unemployment rate May 
    1900 U.S. Consumer credit April
    
    PRICES AT 0035 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1253.9     0.61      0.05
 Spot silver        19.03     0.03      0.16
 Spot platinum       1439      1.8      0.13
 Spot palladium    836.25     0.55      0.07
 Comex gold          1254      0.7      0.06
 Comex silver      19.045   -0.038      -0.2
 Euro              1.3659                   
 DXY               80.353                   
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
