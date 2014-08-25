PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-mth low on firm dollar, talk of US rate hike

SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Monday, hovering within sight of its lowest in two months on a firmer U.S dollar and speculation of an eventual increase in U.S. interest rates, which could hurt the metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had slipped 0.27 percent to $1,277.39 by 0026 GMT, having lost about 2 percent last week. * U.S. gold was untraded. CME Group said on Monday it had stopped nearly all trading on its Globex platform as a result of a technical problem, delaying the opening of the overnight session. * Pressure is building within the Federal Reserve for officials to move as early as next month to more clearly acknowledge improvements in the U.S. economy and lay the groundwork for the central bank's first interest rate hike in nearly a decade. * China's planned global gold exchange has signed up more members than targeted, as foreign banks and trading houses seek direct access to the world's top physical gold consumer and to test out reforms allowing them to trade commodities in the yuan currency. * Ukraine marked its independence day on Sunday with a military march-past in Kiev intended to send a message of defiance to Russia, but pro-Moscow rebels countered by parading captured Ukrainian troops through the streets of their main stronghold. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The euro fell to its lowest in nearly a year against a broadly firmer dollar on Monday after comments from the head of the European Central Bank raised prospects of more policy easing as early as next week. * U.S. crude oil futures fell on Friday for a fifth straight week of declines, while Brent remained under pressure from a stronger dollar and plentiful supplies despite an escalation of tensions between Russian and Ukraine. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate Aug 1230 U.S. National activity index July 1345 U.S. Markit services PMI Aug 1400 U.S. New home sales July Precious metals prices 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1277.39 -3.44 -0.27 6.01 Spot Silver 19.39 -0.02 -0.10 -0.10 Spot Platinum 1416.93 0.00 +0.00 3.61 Spot Palladium 883.17 0.00 +0.00 23.87 COMEX GOLD DEC4 1280.20 0.00 +0.00 6.52 0 COMEX SILVER SEP4 19.39 0.00 +0.00 0.08 0 Euro/Dollar 1.3201 Dollar/Yen 104.16 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)