PRECIOUS-Gold little changed near 2-month low on firm dollar, equities
August 26, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold little changed near 2-month low on firm dollar, equities

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Gold was barely changed on
Tuesday and held near its weakest level in two months as a
firmer U.S. dollar and rallies in equities undermined the
metal's appeal as an alternative investment.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,277.40 an ounce
by 0032 GMT, within sight of a two-month low of $1,273.06 hit on
Aug. 21.
    * U.S. gold was flat at $1,278.10 an ounce.
    * China's net gold imports in July from main conduit Hong
Kong tumbled to their lowest since June 2011 because the country
already has ample supply from shipments in earlier months, while
jewellers are waiting for lower prices. 
    * The chief executive of platinum producer Lonmin 
denied assertions from mining industry sources on Monday that
the company aimed to cut around 5,700 jobs as part of a drive to
restore profits after a five-month strike. 
    * Russia increased its gold holdings for a fourth straight
month in July, adding 10.6 tonnes to its reserves, while Turkey
lowered its holdings by 4.3 tonnes, data from the International
Monetary Fund showed on Monday. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.37 percent to
797.09 tonnes on Monday from 800.08 tonnes on Friday. 
    * The United States is preparing military options, including
surveillance flights, to pressure Islamic State in Syria, U.S.
officials said on Monday, but they cautioned no decision had
been made to expand U.S. action beyond the limited airstrikes
under way in Iraq. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro stayed on the back foot early on Tuesday, having
extended its decline particularly against the Swiss franc
overnight as markets toyed with the idea of another round of
policy easing by the European Central Bank. 
     * U.S. crude held above $93 a barrel on Tuesday ahead of
weekly inventory data that could shed more light on oil supply
and demand in the world's largest oil consumer. 
           
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230 U.S. Durable goods orders July 
    1300 U.S. Monthly home price index June 
    1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home prices June 
    1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Aug 
    1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Aug
    
  Precious metals prices 0032 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1277.40    1.06   +0.08      6.01
  Spot Silver        19.34    0.00   +0.00     -0.36
  Spot Platinum    1411.75    0.65   +0.05      3.24
  Spot Palladium    884.00   -4.00   -0.45     23.98
  COMEX GOLD DEC4  1278.10   -0.80   -0.06      6.35         2623
  COMEX SILVER SEP4  19.34   -0.02   +0.00     -0.15          656
  Euro/Dollar       1.3186
  Dollar/Yen        104.09
  
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
