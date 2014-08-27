FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steady; but firm dollar, equities weigh
#Gold Market Report
August 27, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady; but firm dollar, equities weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bullion was little changed on
Wednesday, but strong U.S. economic data and expectations of
more stimulus from the European Central Bank dragged on the
metal as they boosted the appeal of the U.S. dollar and
equities.
   
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold was steady at $1,282.20 an ounce by 0038 GMT,
having jumped about 1 percent on Tuesday on chart-based buying
before paring gains. Prices hit a two-month low of $1,273.06 on
Aug. 21 on speculation of an eventual increase in U.S. interest
rates.
    * U.S. gold was flat at $1,283.00 an ounce.   
     * The Conference Board's measure of U.S. consumer
confidence rose more than expected in August, hitting its
highest level since October 2007. Separately, orders for
long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods posted their biggest gain
on record in July.  
    * Speculation is growing that the European Central Bank is
preparing a programme of large-scale asset purchases to weaken
the euro and try to jump-start growth in the struggling euro
zone. 
     * A ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinians
aimed at ending their seven-week conflict in Gaza went into
effect on Tuesday and joyous Palestinians streamed into the
streets of the battered enclave to celebrate. 
     * Newmont Mining Corp has withdrawn an
international arbitration filing against the Indonesian
government, government and company officials said on Tuesday,
indicating a possible breakthrough in a seven-month dispute that
halted exports. 
    * President Barack Obama vowed "justice will be done"
against the Islamic State killers of American journalist James
Foley on Tuesday as the United States sought to identify targets
for potential airstrikes in Syria. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro was close to cracking on Wednesday as feverish
speculation of further policy stimulus in the euro zone drove
bond yields to all time lows and gave a fillip to stocks
globally.  
    * U.S. crude held near $94 a barrel on Wednesday following
overnight gains on supportive data that showed a drop in crude
inventories last week. 
         
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Sep 
    0600 Germany Import prices July 
    0645 France Business climate Aug 
    0800 Italy Consumer confidence Aug
    
    
  Precious metals prices 0038 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1282.20    1.56   +0.12      6.41
  Spot Silver        19.39    0.05   +0.26     -0.10
  Spot Platinum    1415.50    4.90   +0.35      3.51
  Spot Palladium    881.97    0.77   +0.09     23.70
  COMEX GOLD DEC4  1283.00   -2.20   -0.17      6.76         2687
  COMEX SILVER SEP4  19.37   -0.02   +0.00     -0.03          705
  Euro/Dollar       1.3156
  Dollar/Yen        104.13
        
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
