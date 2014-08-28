FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold up for third day on softer dollar, geopolitical tension
#Gold Market Report
August 28, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold up for third day on softer dollar, geopolitical tension

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gold rose for the third straight day on Thursday as the euro
regained strength against the U.S. dollar and tensions between Ukraine and Russia burnished the
metal's safe haven appeal.
           
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold added $1.46 an ounce to $1,283.91 by 0026 GMT, moving away from a two-month
low of $1,273.06 hit on Aug. 21.  
    * U.S. gold was at $1,285.00 an ounce, up $1.60.   
    * Ukraine accused Russia of launching a new military incursion across its eastern border on
Wednesday, as hopes quickly faded that Tuesday's talks between their two presidents might mark a
turning point in a five-month-old crisis. 
    * The European Central Bank is unlikely to take new policy action next week unless August
inflation figures, due on Friday, show the eurozone sinking significantly towards deflation, ECB
sources said. 
     * The United States is intensifying its push to build an international campaign against
Islamic State jihadist fighters in Iraq and Syria, including recruiting partners for potential
joint military action, Obama administration officials said on Wednesday. 
      * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks crept up early on Thursday following another steady performance by Wall
Street shares which hovered near record highs, while the euro clung to modest gains after
rebounding from 13-month lows.  
    * Crude oil futures settled flat after choppy trading on Wednesday, following a report that
showed declining U.S. gasoline demand in the world's top oil consumer and a build at the key
Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0755 Germany Unemployment rate Aug 
    0800 Euro zone M3 money supply July 
    0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment Aug 
    0900 Euro zone Consumer Confidence Aug 
    1200 Germany Consumer prices Aug 
    1230 U.S. GDP Q2 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1400 U.S. Pending homes sales July
       
  Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume (in lots)
  Spot Gold        1283.91    1.46   +0.11      6.55
  Spot Silver        19.45    0.03   +0.15      0.21
  Spot Platinum    1414.25    3.75   +0.27      3.42
  Spot Palladium    889.75    0.75   +0.08     24.79
  COMEX GOLD DEC4  1285.00    1.60   +0.12      6.92          952
  COMEX SILVER SEP4  19.46    0.05   +0.00      0.46          276
  Euro/Dollar       1.3191
  Dollar/Yen        103.86
 
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
