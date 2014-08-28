FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rises for 3rd straight day eying Ukraine, equities drop
#Intel
August 28, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises for 3rd straight day eying Ukraine, equities drop

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* NATO says more than 1,000 Russian troops in Ukraine
    * U.S. weekly jobless claims fall, GDP revised up
    * Lingering fears of early Fed rate hike could limit gains
    * Coming up: U.S. personal income Friday

 (Adds details, updates market prices)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gold rose for a third
consecutive session on Thursday as tensions in Ukraine increased
and equity markets retreated, but analysts said the rebound
could be short-lived due to strong U.S. economic growth data and
the prospects of a U.S. interest rate hike.
    NATO on Thursday said that well over 1,000 Russian troops
are operating inside Ukraine, marking a significant escalation
of Moscow's military involvement in the country. 
    Gold rose as much as 1 percent early in the day, but later
trimmed gains after data showed the U.S. economy rebounded more
strongly than initially thought in the second quarter. A bigger
portion of the growth was generated by domestic demand, a bright
sign for the future.
    "The market woke up on geopolitical headlines around Ukraine
but we gave up some gains because of very strong U.S. economic
data," said VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov.
    Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,289.99 an ounce by
2:25 p.m. EDT (1825 GMT).
    U.S. COMEX gold futures settled up $7 an ounce at
$1,290.40 an ounce. Trading volume was about 20 percent below
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    Gold futures rose amid falling global equities and worsening
international tensions after Ukraine accused Russia of bringing
troops into the southeast of the country, and news more than 100
Russian soldiers were killed in eastern Ukraine in a single
battle this month while helping pro-Russian separatists fight
Ukrainian troops. 
    The dollar index edged up against a basket of
currencies after data showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits fell for a second straight week
last week. It was last up 0.10 percent at 82.499.
    Encouraging data could increase already-high pressure within
the Fed to more clearly acknowledge improvements in the U.S.
economy as early as next month and lay the groundwork for the
central bank's first interest rate hike in nearly a decade.
 
    Spot silver rose 0.6 percent to $19.54 an ounce,
rebounding from a two-month low of $19.25 hit last week.
    Spot platinum rose 0.8 percent to $1,421.25 an ounce,
while spot palladium was up 0.6 percent to $894.50 an
ounce.
    
1425 EDT       LAST/    NET    PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
               SETTLE   CHNG   CHNG                      VOL
US Gold DEC   1290.40   7.00   0.5  1283.00 1297.60  102,848
US Silver SEP  19.534  0.129   0.7   19.415  19.875   17,580
US Plat OCT   1425.20   5.30   0.4  1418.50 1431.30    8,811
US Pall SEP    897.20   3.30   0.4   893.10  899.80    3,219

Gold          1289.99   7.54   0.6  1282.71 1296.50         
Silver         19.540  0.120   0.6   19.470  19.890
Platinum      1421.25  10.75   0.8  1419.10 1429.00
Palladium      894.50   5.50   0.6   893.40  898.50

TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
               CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
US Gold        111,251   141,390   157,260     13.27   -0.17
US Silver       74,144    56,096    53,079     16.38   -0.68
US Platinum      9,217     9,038    11,764     12.98   -0.19
US Palladium     9,728     9,301     6,057     18.25   -0.02

 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; editing
by David Evans, Jane Baird, G Crosse and Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
