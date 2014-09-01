PRECIOUS-Palladium extends winning streak to 4th session on supply fears

SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Palladium rose for a fourth straight session on Monday to trade near a 13-1/2 year high on fears that supply from top producer Russia could be hit due to the Ukraine crisis, while gold dipped slightly on a stronger dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Palladium had climbed 0.6 percent to $904.75 an ounce by 0051 GMT, near a 13-1/2 year peak of $907 hit on Friday. * Investors fear possible Western sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis could hit supply of the metal used in auto catalysts. * Spot gold fell about $1 to $1,285.76 an ounce, after posting a small weekly gain on Friday. * Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Sunday for immediate talks on the "statehood" of southern and eastern Ukraine, although his spokesman said this did not mean Moscow now endorsed rebel calls for independence for territory they have seized. * The Kremlin leader's remarks, two days after a public appearance in which he compared the Kiev government with Nazis and warned the West not to "mess with us", came as Europe and the United States prepared possible further sanctions to halt what they say is direct Russian military involvement in the war in Ukraine. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.08 percent to 795.00 tonnes on Friday. * The U.S. Mint sold 25,000 ounces of American Eagle gold coins in August, down 17 percent from the previous month, according to the latest data. * Hedge funds and money managers decreased their bullish futures and option bets in gold for a second consecutive week as a record rally in U.S. equities sapped demand for the safe-haven metal, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares were skittish on Monday in the face of a deepening Ukraine crisis, while the euro touched a fresh one-year low ahead of this week's European Central Bank meeting. * The dollar index was trading near a 13-month high as the euro slipped to a fresh one-year low. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Aug 0145 China HSBC Services PMI Aug 0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ Q2 0800 Eurozone Markit Mfg Final PMI Aug PRICES AT 0051 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1285.76 -1.31 -0.1 Spot silver 19.4 -0.03 -0.15 Spot platinum 1418.75 -0.75 -0.05 Spot palladium 904.75 5.55 0.62 Comex gold 1286.9 -0.5 -0.04 Comex silver 19.475 -0.017 -0.09 Euro 1.3125 DXY 82.776 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)