PRECIOUS-Gold steady, palladium near 13-1/2 yr high as Ukraine crisis eyed

SINGAPORE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Gold held steady below $1,300 an ounce as investors eyed heightened tensions in Ukraine and awaited U.S. economic data, while palladium hovered near a 13-1/2 year high on fears that possible Western sanctions on Russia could hit supply. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,286.60 an ounce by 0035 GMT. * Palladium rose 0.2 percent to $904.75 - a fifth straight session of gains. The metal climbed as high as $910 on Monday, its highest since 2001, before paring some gains to close up 0.5 percent. * Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko accused Russia on Monday of "direct and undisguised aggression" which he said had radically changed the battlefield balance as Kiev's forces suffered a further reverse in their war with pro-Moscow separatists. * In the latest in a string of setbacks in the past week, Ukraine's military said it had pulled back from defending a vital airport in the east of the country, near the city of Luhansk, where troops had been battling a Russian tank battalion. * Safe-haven demand in gold has been subdued, despite the recent worsening of the Ukraine crisis, due to strength in the dollar and equities. * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed exchange traded fund, have been falling recently while physical demand is also quiet. * Bullion markets were now awaiting U.S. manufacturing PMI and construction spending data to gauge the strength of the world's biggest economy. * Palladium prices could get a further boost as investors fear fresh sanctions on Russia could include producers of palladium, which is used in autocatalysts. Western leaders have called for expanding sanctions on Russia, which accounts for over 40 percent of global palladium supply. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * World markets advanced on Monday despite the conflict in Ukraine, focusing on whether the European Central Bank will announce plans for economic stimulus when it meets this week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EZ Producer Prices MM 0900 EZ Producer Prices YY 1345 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI 1400 U.S. Construction spending 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI 1400 U.S. ISM Mfg Prices Paid 1400 U.S. ISM Mfg Employment 1400 U.S. ISM Manuf New Orders PRICES AT 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1286.6 -0.44 -0.03 Spot silver 19.43 -0.02 -0.1 Spot platinum 1420 3.3 0.23 Spot palladium 904.75 1.35 0.15 Comex gold 1287.6 0.2 0.02 Comex silver 19.505 0.013 0.07 Euro 1.3131 DXY 82.76 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)