PRECIOUS-Gold steady, palladium near 13-1/2 yr high as Ukraine crisis eyed
#Gold Market Report
September 2, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady, palladium near 13-1/2 yr high as Ukraine crisis eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Gold held steady below $1,300
an ounce as investors eyed heightened tensions in Ukraine and
awaited U.S. economic data, while palladium hovered near a
13-1/2 year high on fears that possible Western sanctions on
Russia could hit supply. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,286.60 an ounce
by 0035 GMT.
    * Palladium rose 0.2 percent to $904.75 - a fifth straight
session of gains. The metal climbed as high as $910 on Monday, 
its highest since 2001, before paring some gains to close up 0.5
percent.
    * Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko accused Russia on
Monday of "direct and undisguised aggression" which he said had
radically changed the battlefield balance as Kiev's forces
suffered a further reverse in their war with pro-Moscow
separatists. 
    * In the latest in a string of setbacks in the past week,
Ukraine's military said it had pulled back from defending a
vital airport in the east of the country, near the city of
Luhansk, where troops had been battling a Russian tank
battalion. 
    * Safe-haven demand in gold has been subdued, despite the
recent worsening of the Ukraine crisis, due to strength in the
dollar and equities. 
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top
gold-backed exchange traded fund, have been falling recently
while physical demand is also quiet. 
    * Bullion markets were now awaiting U.S. manufacturing PMI
and construction spending data to gauge the strength of the
world's biggest economy.
    * Palladium prices could get a further boost as investors
fear fresh sanctions on Russia could include producers of
palladium, which is used in autocatalysts. Western leaders have
called for expanding sanctions on Russia, which accounts for
over 40 percent of global palladium supply. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * World markets advanced on Monday despite the conflict in
Ukraine, focusing on whether the European Central Bank will
announce plans for economic stimulus when it meets this week.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 EZ Producer Prices MM 
    0900 EZ Producer Prices YY 
    1345 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI 
    1400 U.S. Construction spending 
    1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI 
    1400 U.S. ISM Mfg Prices Paid 
    1400 U.S. ISM Mfg Employment 
    1400 U.S. ISM Manuf New Orders 
    
    PRICES AT 0035 GMT    
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1286.6    -0.44    -0.03
 Spot silver         19.43    -0.02     -0.1
 Spot platinum        1420      3.3     0.23
 Spot palladium     904.75     1.35     0.15
 Comex gold         1287.6      0.2     0.02
 Comex silver       19.505    0.013     0.07
 Euro               1.3131                  
 DXY                 82.76                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

