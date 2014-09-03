FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near 2-1/2 mth low, stronger dollar weighs
September 3, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near 2-1/2 mth low, stronger dollar weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Gold was struggling to shake
sharp overnight losses on Wednesday, trading near its lowest
level in 2-1/2 months on a stronger dollar and robust U.S.
economic data that curbed the metal's safe-haven appeal. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,265.04 an ounce
by 0029 GMT, not too far from $1,262.42 hit in the previous
session - its lowest since mid June. Gold fell 1.7 percent on
Tuesday - its biggest one-day drop since July 14.
    * U.S. gold was flat at $1,265.80, also near 2-1/2
month lows.
    * The dollar hovered at 14-month highs against a basket of
major currencies early on Wednesday, underpinned by upbeat U.S.
data and further supported by a selloff in the yen and sterling.
    * A stronger greenback hurts dollar-denominated gold as it
makes the metal more expensive for holders of other currencies.
    * Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. manufacturing activity
hit a nearly 3-1/2-year high last month and construction
spending rebounded strongly in July, signs the economy entered
the third quarter on strong footing. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund and a measure of investor sentiment, said
its holdings fell 1.8 tonnes to 793.20 tonnes on Tuesday.
 
    * Geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East
failed to support gold as the stronger dollar overshadowed any
safe-haven bids.  
    * In news from the physical markets, Indian gold imports and
premiums are likely to surge during the rest of the year as
buying picks up for the wedding and festival season, the head of
the country's biggest gold refiner said.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares inched lower early on Wednesday after a
lacklustre day on Wall Street. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1400 U.S. Durables Ex-Def. R MM Jul 
    1400 U.S. Durable Goods R MM Jul 
    1400 U.S. Factory Orders Jul 
    U.S. Domestic car sales Aug 

    PRICES AT 0029 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1265.04    -0.36    -0.03
 Spot silver         19.18     0.08     0.42
 Spot platinum      1405.5      3.7     0.26
 Spot palladium     881.25     3.15     0.36
 Comex gold         1265.8      0.8     0.06
 Comex silver       19.215    0.063     0.33
 Euro               1.3132                  
 DXY                82.968                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

