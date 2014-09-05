FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold drops to near 3-mth low; eyes worst week since May
September 5, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold drops to near 3-mth low; eyes worst week since May

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gold fell to its lowest in
nearly three months on Friday and was poised to post its worst
weekly drop since May, as a strong dollar and an optimistic view
of the U.S. economy prompted a sell-off in bullion.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had slipped 0.2 percent to $1,258.30 an
ounce by 0028 GMT, after earlier falling to $1,256.90 - its
lowest since June 10. The metal has lost a little over 2 percent
this week, its worst such decline since the week ended May 30. 
    * Silver and platinum were also headed for
weekly declines. Palladium was poised for its worst week
since June as investors took profits after the metal hit its
highest since 2001.
    * The euro nursed hefty losses early on Friday, having
suffered its biggest one-day fall in nearly three years against
the dollar after the European Central Bank delivered a fresh
round of stimulus and promised even more if needed. 
    * The ECB cut interest rates to fresh record lows and
announced plans to buy asset-backed securities and covered bonds
in October, boosting the dollar. 
    * A stronger greenback is a setback for dollar-denominated
gold as it makes the metal more expensive for users of other
currencies.
    * Gold was also under pressure after Thursday data showed
that U.S. companies hired workers at a steady clip in August and
services sector activity accelerated to 6-1/2-year high,
assurances the economy was on track for sturdy growth in the
third quarter. 
    * U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday is expected to
give further clues about the world's largest economy and the
timing of the Federal Reserve's move to raise interest rates.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund and a good measure of investor sentiment,
said its holdings fell 4.78 tonnes to 785.73 tonnes on Thursday
- the biggest one day drop since mid-July. 
    * The operator of the London gold price benchmark said on
Thursday it formally started the process to find a new
administrator for the century-old mechanism that will halt the
telephone call that four institutions enter twice a day in
favour of an electronic solution. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar rose to a six-year high versus the yen on
Friday, drawing broad support after the ECB's latest monetary
easing as traders waited for the U.S. jobs report later in the
day.  
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230 U.S. Non-farm Payrolls Aug 
    1230 U.S. Unemployment Rate Aug 
    1345 U.S. Markit Comp Final PMI Aug 
    1345 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI Final Aug 
    1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly 

    PRICES AT 0028 GMT
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1258.3    -2.54     -0.2
 Spot silver         18.99    -0.01    -0.05
 Spot platinum      1400.8     -3.2    -0.23
 Spot palladium     883.85     0.05     0.01
 Comex gold         1259.4     -7.1    -0.56
 Comex silver       19.065   -0.073    -0.38
 Euro                1.293                  
 DXY                83.911                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
