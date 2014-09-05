FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold up as U.S. payrolls misses forecasts; Ukraine eyed
September 5, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold up as U.S. payrolls misses forecasts; Ukraine eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold posts third weekly drop in four
    * Ceasefire in Ukraine dents safe-haven demand
    * Asian physical premium rises, SPDR ETF holdings down

 (Coming up: U.S. employment trends Monday)
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on
Friday, recovering from their lowest in nearly three months hit
earlier in the session, after disappointing U.S. payrolls data
tempered speculation that the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates any time soon.
    Bullion pared some gains, however, after Ukraine and
pro-Russian rebels agreed a ceasefire, seen as the first step
towards ending a conflict in eastern Ukraine that has caused the
worst standoff between Moscow and the West since the Cold War
ended. 
    U.S. employers hired the fewest number of workers in eight
months in August and more Americans gave up the hunt for jobs,
providing a cautious U.S. central bank with more reasons to wait
longer before raising interest rates. 
    "The higher gold prices are reflecting the expectation the
Fed will not immediately raise interest rates after the weak job
numbers, but the ceasefire deflated safe-haven appetite
somewhat," said Alfonso Esparza, senior currency strategist at
online forex broker Oanda in Toronto.
    Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,266.05 an ounce by
2:21 p.m. EDT (1821 GMT), having earlier risen as high as
$1,273.45. 
    In overnight trade, the metal hit $1,256.90, its lowest
since June 11. Gold prices posted a 1.6 percent drop for week on
economic optimism and as the dollar rallied, marking their third
decline in the last four weeks.    
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
up 80 cents an ounce at $1,267.30, with trading volume about 10
percent below their 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    The U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls rose 142,000
last month, the smallest increase in eight months.
    U.S. short-term interest rate futures contracts rose after
the report, leading traders to boost bets the Fed will not raise
interest rates until the second half of 2015. 
    In the main physical gold markets, where demand has been
soft in recent months, buying picked up slightly. Asian dealers
said premiums in China, the top buyer of gold, rose to $4 to $5
an ounce above spot prices, from $3 in the previous session.
    However, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a good measure of investor
sentiment, said its holdings fell 4.78 tonnes to 785.73 tonnes
on Thursday - the biggest one-day drop since April 16. 
    Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.6
percent to $19.12 an ounce, while platinum edged down 0.2
percent to $1,401.80 an ounce and palladium gained 0.4
percent to $887.25 an ounce.
    
2:21 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
               SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
US Gold DEC   1267.30   0.80   0.1  1258.00 1274.80   96,550
US Silver DEC  19.156  0.018   0.1   19.020  19.280   23,790
US Plat OCT   1411.00   2.70   0.2  1403.50 1413.00    7,263
US Pall DEC    891.45   0.45   0.1   883.55  893.05    3,038

Gold          1266.05   5.21   0.4  1256.90 1273.45         
Silver         19.120  0.120   0.6   19.030  19.230
Platinum      1401.80  -2.20  -0.2  1404.60 1410.00
Palladium      887.25   3.45   0.4   883.70  890.25

TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
               CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
US Gold        105,761   121,792   157,285     13.38   -0.11
US Silver       24,273    57,199    52,976     16.94    0.14
US Platinum      8,756     8,880    11,751     12.69   -0.07
US Palladium     3,047    10,064     6,120     18.71    0.31

 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
