PRECIOUS-Gold well-supported by weak U.S. jobs data; Ukraine crisis eyed
#Gold Market Report
September 8, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold well-supported by weak U.S. jobs data; Ukraine crisis eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gold held steady above $1,260
an ounce on Monday, clinging to gains from the previous session
on a disappointing U.S. nonfarm payrolls report that pressured
the dollar, with investors also eyeing developments in the
Ukraine crisis. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased slightly to $1,267.54 an ounce
by 0030 GMT, following a 0.6 percent gain on Friday after data
showed U.S. employers hired the fewest number of workers in
eight months in August, providing a cautious Federal Reserve
with more reasons to wait longer before raising interest rates.
 
    * But safe-haven gold logged a weekly decline as Ukraine and
pro-Russian rebels agreed on a ceasefire, seen as the first step
towards ending a conflict in eastern Ukraine. A weaker euro also
hurt bullion.
    * Reflecting souring investor sentiment, hedge funds and
money managers decreased their bullish futures and option bets
in gold for a third consecutive week to the lowest since June,
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
 
    * Investors this week are eyeing the situation in Ukraine
for any worsening of tensions that could lead to safe-haven
demand for gold. Fighting has already flared up in eastern
Ukraine overnight into Sunday, jeopardising a ceasefire struck
less than two days earlier. 
    * Focus was also on Chinese trade data due later in the day
which could likely add to recent signs of weakness in the
world's No. 2 economy.
    * No major data expected this week from the United States,
except for retail sales on Friday. 
    * In other bullion news, the London Metal Exchange will not
provide clearing services for over-the-counter trades in gold
from Sept. 22 after the London Bullion Market Association said
its members would no longer supply price data for forward
curves. 
    * Peru's gold output will likely drop by 20 percent this
year and keep falling through 2016 as aging mines churn out less
of the precious metal and a government crackdown curbs informal
production, a ministry official said on Friday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Sterling slumped to its lowest in nearly 10 months on
Monday amid worries about political uncertainty after an opinion
poll showed supporters of Scottish independence from Britain
taking the lead for the first time since the referendum campaign
began. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    N/A China Trade data Aug 
    0600 Germany Trade data July 
    0830 Euro zone Sentix index Sep 
    1400 U.S. Employment trends Aug 
    1900 U.S. Consumer credit July

    PRICES AT 0030 GMT    
 Metal           Last      Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1267.54    -1.05    -0.08
 Spot silver        19.16     0.02      0.1
 Spot platinum     1399.1     -1.4     -0.1
 Spot palladium       887      2.5     0.28
 Comex gold        1268.4      1.1     0.09
 Comex silver      19.215    0.059     0.31
 Euro              1.2951                  
 DXY               83.835                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
