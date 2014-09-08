FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold supported by weak U.S. jobs data; Ukraine crisis eyed
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold supported by weak U.S. jobs data; Ukraine crisis eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Traders watch Ukraine situation to see if ceasefire holds
    * China markets shut on Monday for a holiday

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Monday,
clinging to gains from the previous session on a disappointing
U.S. nonfarm payrolls report that eased concerns about an early
interest rate increase, with investors also eyeing developments
in the Ukraine crisis.     
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,268.06 an ounce by
0638 GMT, following a 0.6 percent gain on Friday after data
showed U.S. employers hired the fewest number of workers in
eight months in August. 
    The metal also remained well-bid as Asian shares edged down
on Monday, taking little comfort from mixed Chinese trade data,
but volumes were thin as markets in China, the top buyer of
bullion, were closed for a holiday. 
    "Gold found some support as the case for a more cautious Fed
was strengthened following slower U.S. jobs growth in August,"
said Victor Thianpiriya, an analyst at ANZ. 
    Weak data on the strength of the economy could prompt the
U.S. Federal Reserve to be cautious about raising interest
rates. An increase in rates would dull the demand for
non-interest yielding assets such as gold. 
    Other traders said developments in Ukraine were being
watched to see if the ceasefire agreed with the pro-Russian
rebels would hold up. 
    Fighting has already flared up in eastern Ukraine overnight
into Sunday, killing one woman and injuring at least four people
and jeopardising a ceasefire struck less than two days earlier.
 
    Any worsening of the crisis, which has caused the sharpest
confrontation between Russia and the West since the Cold War,
could boost gold as it is seen as an alternative investment
during times of political and financial uncertainties.
    For now, the strength in the dollar is souring demand for
bullion. Hedge funds and money managers decreased their bullish
futures and option bets in gold for a third consecutive week to
the lowest since June, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
said on Friday. 
    Physical demand picked up last week as gold fell to a near
three-month low, also lending some support to prices. 
    
    PRICES AT 0638 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change    Pct chg
                                      
 Spot gold         1268.06     -0.53     -0.04
 Spot silver         19.25      0.11      0.57
 Spot platinum     1406.74      6.24      0.45
 Spot palladium     888.75      4.25      0.48
 Comex gold         1269.1       1.8      0.14
 Comex silver        19.28     0.124      0.65
 Euro               1.2937                    
 DXY                83.936                    
                                      
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Editing by Joseph Radford, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.