PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 3-month low, dollar strength weighs
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
September 9, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 3-month low, dollar strength weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near its lowest
in three months on Tuesday after sharp overnight losses as the
dollar traded at 14-month highs against a basket of major
currencies, dimming the metal's appeal as a currency hedge.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,255.20 an ounce
by 0028 GMT. The metal closed down 1 percent on Monday, after
earlier hitting $1,251.24 - its lowest since June. 
    * The dollar was boosted after a Federal Reserve study on
interest rates and as the sterling was pressured amid ongoing
jitters that Scotland could vote to secede from the United
Kingdom. 
    * A research from the San Francisco Federal Reserve noted
that investors are pricing in a lower trajectory for interest
rate rises than members of the Fed itself. 
    * A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies. 
    * An independent Scotland could lay claim to a part of the
United Kingdom's 310-tonne gold reserves if votes go in favour
of the "Yes" campaign this month, with ownership of Britain's
bullion hoard up for negotiation along with other assets.
 
    * Investors were also eyeing developments geopolitical
tensions over the Ukraine crisis. Russia signalled on Monday it
might ban Western airlines from flying over its territory as
part of an "asymmetrical" response to new European Union
sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. 
    * In news from the physical markets, the U.S. Mint said it
will cease accepting dealer orders for its American Eagle
platinum bullion coins after Oct. 1 as demand tumbles, and plans
to make fewer platinum coins for investors next year.
 
    * Top buyer China is back from a holiday on Tuesday, and
premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange will be watched to gauge
the strength of buying interest in the market.     
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Scotland's threat to secede from the United Kingdom
knocked the British pound to a 10-month low against the U.S.
dollar on Monday and sparked weakness in major stock markets
already uncertain as to whether a cease-fire in Ukraine would
hold. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0645 France Trade data July 
    0645 France Budget balance July 
    1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism Aug 
    1400 U.S. JOLTS job openings July

    PRICES AT 0028 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1255.2    -0.24    -0.02
 Spot silver         18.99     0.01     0.05
 Spot platinum     1394.24     2.84      0.2
 Spot palladium     881.95     4.85     0.55
 Comex gold         1256.4      2.1     0.17
 Comex silver        19.05    0.089     0.47
 Euro               1.2896                  
 DXY                84.308                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
