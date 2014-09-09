FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 3-month low, dollar strength hurts
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
September 9, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 3-month low, dollar strength hurts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Gold fails to shake overnight losses of 1 pct
    * Dollar index at 14-month high
    * China returns from holiday, premiums steady

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near its lowest
in three months on Tuesday after sharp overnight losses as the
dollar traded at 14-month highs against a basket of major
currencies, dimming the metal's appeal as a currency hedge.
    Spot gold had slipped slightly to $1,254.60 an ounce
by 0629 GMT. The metal closed down 1 percent on Monday, after
earlier hitting $1,251.24 - its lowest since June. 
    "Gold appears to be testing its $1,250 an ounce support
handle, and any break below may see the precious metal extend
its bearish trend," said OCBC Bank analyst Barnabas Gan.
    The path of least resistance for gold is to move lower as
the U.S. dollar is expected to strengthen further, other traders
said.
    The dollar index was near July 2013 highs, boosted by a San
Francisco Fed study that noted investors are pricing in a lower
trajectory for interest rates rises than members of the central
bank are. 
    It was also supported as sterling was pressured amid ongoing
jitters that Scotland could vote to secede from the United
Kingdom. 
    A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies. 
    "Momentum indicators highlight an accelerated pace of
decline, and we maintain our expectations for further weakness
toward the June low of $1,240," said analysts at ScotiaMocatta.
    Top buyer China returned from a holiday on Tuesday but
failed to provide any significant support to prices. 
    Premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange were
steady at $4-$5 an ounce, higher than the $2-$3 seen early last
week, in a sign that buying has picked up in recent days as
prices drop to multi-month lows.
    Investors were also eyeing geopolitical tensions over
Ukraine. A ceasefire agreed between Ukraine and pro-Russian
rebels last week has weakened safe-haven bids for gold, though
each side accused the other of sporadic shelling.
 
    Russia signalled on Monday it might ban Western airlines
from flying over its territory as part of an "asymmetrical"
response to new European Union sanctions over the Ukraine
crisis. 
    
    PRICES AT 0629 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                    
 Spot gold         1254.6    -0.84     -0.07
 Spot silver        18.99     0.01      0.05
 Spot platinum     1390.8     -0.6     -0.04
 Spot palladium     877.3      0.2      0.02
 Comex gold        1255.4      1.1      0.09
 Comex silver       19.01    0.049      0.26
 Euro              1.2885                   
 DXY               84.381                   
                                    
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.