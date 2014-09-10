FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near 3-month low on Fed rate hike fears
#Gold Market Report
September 10, 2014 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near 3-month low on Fed rate hike fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Gold steady near $1,255/oz
    * Dollar index near 2013 highs
    * Easing Ukraine tensions curb safe-haven demand

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gold was steady near $1,255
an ounce on Wednesday, holding close to a three-month low, as
speculation over an early U.S. interest rate hike strengthened
the dollar and dulled bullion's appeal. 
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,257.10 an ounce by
0636 GMT. It fell to $1,247.15 on Tuesday, its lowest since June
6, before paring losses to close up 0.04 percent. 
    The dollar index was holding near 2013 highs on Wednesday,
after a Federal Reserve study was interpreted as suggesting that
investors were off in their estimates of how long it would take
the U.S. central bank to hike rates.  
    The research published on Monday heightened expectations
that the Federal Reserve could signal a hike in interest rates
at a policy-setting meeting next week on Sept. 16-17.
    "The strong dollar may have a further impact on gold and
other commodities," said Mark To, head of research at Hong
Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group.
    "It does look like the market thinks an early rate hike is
very likely based on economic data. The immediate support for
gold is at $1,240 but it could go all the way to $1,200."
    Higher rates would dim the appeal of non-interest yielding
assets such as bullion. 
    Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. job openings held near a
13-year high in July while hiring picked up. 
    Easing geopolitical tensions over the Ukraine crisis also
curbed some safe-haven appetite for gold. A ceasefire between
Ukraine and pro-Moscow rebels was agreed on Friday, part of a
peace plan meant to end a five-month conflict that has killed
more than 3,000 people and caused the sharpest confrontation
between Russia and the West since the Cold War.
    But caution persisted as the Ukrainian military has said
five of its servicemen have been killed in the past four days.
 
    "As fragile as the truce may be, the overall sentiment
appears to be satisfied that the worst of the crisis is over,"
Phillip Futures analyst Howie Lee said in a note. 
    "With a climbing dollar and the equity index showing itself
to still have some gas in the tank left to continue its upward
trend, investor demand for gold has been decreasing."
    
    PRICES AT 0636 GMT 
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                      
 Spot gold           1257.1     1.16     0.09
 Spot silver          19.03        0        0
 Spot platinum      1385.74     6.24     0.45
 Spot palladium       861.1      4.6     0.54
 Comex gold          1258.3      9.8     0.78
 Comex silver         19.11     0.19        1
 Euro                1.2932                  
 DXY                 84.178                  
                                      
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry and
Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
