PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near 7-1/2 mth low; set for worst week since May
#Gold Market Report
September 12, 2014 / 3:52 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near 7-1/2 mth low; set for worst week since May

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Gold drops to fresh 7-1/2 month low
    * Dollar index headed for 9th straight week of gains

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Gold fell to fresh 7-1/2
month lows on Friday, poised to post its worst week in more than
three months as a stronger dollar and easing tensions in Ukraine
curbed appetite for safe-haven bullion.
    The dollar index was holding near a 14-month high on
Friday and was firmly on track to post its ninth consecutive
week of gains, boosted by strong economic data and expectations
the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon raise interest rates. 
    Gold was also hurt after Ukraine's president said this week
Russia had removed the bulk of its forces from his country,
raising hopes for a peace drive now underway after five months
of conflict in which more than 3,000 people have been killed.
    Spot gold had slipped 0.3 percent to $1,237 an ounce
by 0623 GMT, after earlier falling to $1,231.95 - its lowest
since late January.
    "A stronger dollar and higher bond yields have been an issue
for gold all week, and remain a headwind going forward," said
ANZ analyst Victor Thianpiriya. 
    "With geopolitical concerns also easing, there seems to be
little support for gold in the short-term."    
    Gold is down 2.5 percent for the week, its biggest weekly
drop since the week ended May 30.
    Weak investor interest was reflected in the SPDR Gold Trust
, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
that saw holdings drop 0.32 tonnes to 788.40 tonnes on Thursday.
 
    Bearish momentum indicators have accelerated, and a
sustained break below $1,232 could take gold near $1,180,
ScotiaMocatta said.
    The weakness in gold also pulled down other precious metals,
with silver falling to a 14-month low, heading for a loss
for the eighth week out of nine. 
    Platinum, trading near its lowest since December, was
poised for its worst week since April. With a near 7-percent
drop, palladium was the worst performing precious metal
of the week. The decline marks the metal's biggest weekly loss
since June 2013. 

    PRICES AT 0623 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                    
 Spot gold           1237    -3.49    -0.28
 Spot silver        18.62    -0.02    -0.11
 Spot platinum     1358.5     -5.8    -0.43
 Spot palladium     826.5     -2.3    -0.28
 Comex gold          1238       -1    -0.08
 Comex silver      18.635    0.036     0.19
 Euro              1.2929                  
 DXY               84.286                  
                                    
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
