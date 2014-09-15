PRECIOUS-Gold at 8-month low on fears of more hawkish Fed

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Gold dropped to fresh eight-month lows on Monday on fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve may signal an early interest rate hike at this week's policy meeting, while the strength in the dollar and weak physical demand also weighed on bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell to $1,225.30 an ounce, its lowest since January, early on Monday before steadying at $1,227.70 by 0020 GMT. Last week, the metal dropped 3 percent as the dollar index posted its ninth straight weekly gain. * Silver fell 0.2 percent to trade near a 14-month low. * The Fed is facing perhaps its most pivotal meeting of the year this week, as it debates a potential overhaul of its guidance on interest rates and seeks to nail down a plan for exiting its extraordinarily easy monetary policy. * Investors will parse the U.S. central bank's words closely for any clues on the timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more than eight years. The Fed will begin its two-day policy meet on Tuesday. * Any hike in interest rates would dim the appeal of gold, a non-interest bearing asset. * The dollar, which has been gaining in strength in recent days on hopes of a more hawkish Fed, has also been hurting gold. * Physical demand has been weak despite the drop in prices as buyers expect further declines. * Hedge funds and money managers cut bullish futures and option bets in gold to their lowest in nearly three months, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. * In mining news, South African-focused bullion producer Sibanye Gold said on Friday it was starting talks with unions and other stakeholders about possible job cuts at its Cooke 4 mine to boost profits and productivity. * Silver miner Fresnillo Plc has agreed buy Newmont Mining Corp's 44 percent stake in Penmont, their Mexican gold mining joint venture for $450 million in cash. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar index posted its ninth consecutive week of gains on Friday and the U.S. currency rose to six-year highs against the yen on speculation that the Fed may strike a more hawkish tone when it meets this week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Eurostat Trade July 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Sep 1315 U.S. Industrial Output Aug PRICES AT 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1227.7 -0.43 -0.04 Spot silver 18.53 -0.04 -0.22 Spot platinum 1361.25 0.95 0.07 Spot palladium 833.25 -0.45 -0.05 Comex gold 1228.9 -2.6 -0.21 Comex silver 18.575 -0.031 -0.17 Euro 1.2952 DXY 84.244 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)