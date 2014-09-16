FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold treads water ahead of Fed meet; U.S. rate outlook eyed
September 16, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold treads water ahead of Fed meet; U.S. rate outlook eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Gold clung to small overnight
gains on Tuesday but investors refrained from taking big
positions in the metal as they waited for the start of a Federal
Reserve policy meeting for clues on when the U.S. central bank
could raise interest rates. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,233.20 an ounce
by 0025 GMT. The metal hit an eight-month low of $1,225.30 in
the previous session, before paring losses to close up 0.4
percent on weaker equities.
    * Investors are watching the Fed's words closely for any
clues on the timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more than
eight years. Any hike in interest rates would dim the appeal of
gold, a non-interest bearing asset. 
    * The Fed will begin its two-day policy meet later in the
day, with an announcement expected on Wednesday.
    * The dollar, which has been strengthening recently in
anticipation of an earlier-than-expected rate hike, is also
being keenly watched as any further gains would hurt gold.
 
    * Holdings at the world's largest silver-backed
exchange-traded funds rose to a record high as a pullback in
prices prompted long-term retail investors to increase purchases
of the precious metal. 
    * In mining news, Zimbabwe said it would cut the royalty
imposed on gold producers to 5 percent from 7 percent to boost
production as companies are struggling with low prices.
 
    * Gold mining companies will and should join forces more
often to develop big capital projects, the chief executive of
Goldcorp Inc said on Monday, as the battered gold
industry looks for ways to reduce risks at a time of weak
bullion prices.   
    * Africa's largest gold producer AngloGold Ashanti 
has scrapped a planned demerger and rights issue after a
shareholder revolt against the overhaul announced five days ago,
and might be forced to sell assets to shore up its finances.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Brent crude fell below $97 per barrel on Monday, its
lowest level in more than two years, as weak Chinese economic
data cut the prospect for demand at a time of abundant supply.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0200 China Foreign direct investment Aug 
    0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sep 
    0900 Euro zone Labour costs Q2
    Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting

    PRICES AT 0025 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1233.2     0.46     0.04
 Spot silver         18.64     0.07     0.38
 Spot platinum        1362      1.7     0.12
 Spot palladium     832.25    -1.45    -0.17
 Comex gold         1233.7     -1.4    -0.11
 Comex silver        18.66     0.04     0.21
 Euro               1.2942                  
 DXY                84.227                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
