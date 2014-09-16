PRECIOUS-Gold treads water ahead of Fed meet; U.S. rate outlook eyed

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Gold clung to small overnight gains on Tuesday but investors refrained from taking big positions in the metal as they waited for the start of a Federal Reserve policy meeting for clues on when the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,233.20 an ounce by 0025 GMT. The metal hit an eight-month low of $1,225.30 in the previous session, before paring losses to close up 0.4 percent on weaker equities. * Investors are watching the Fed's words closely for any clues on the timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more than eight years. Any hike in interest rates would dim the appeal of gold, a non-interest bearing asset. * The Fed will begin its two-day policy meet later in the day, with an announcement expected on Wednesday. * The dollar, which has been strengthening recently in anticipation of an earlier-than-expected rate hike, is also being keenly watched as any further gains would hurt gold. * Holdings at the world's largest silver-backed exchange-traded funds rose to a record high as a pullback in prices prompted long-term retail investors to increase purchases of the precious metal. * In mining news, Zimbabwe said it would cut the royalty imposed on gold producers to 5 percent from 7 percent to boost production as companies are struggling with low prices. * Gold mining companies will and should join forces more often to develop big capital projects, the chief executive of Goldcorp Inc said on Monday, as the battered gold industry looks for ways to reduce risks at a time of weak bullion prices. * Africa's largest gold producer AngloGold Ashanti has scrapped a planned demerger and rights issue after a shareholder revolt against the overhaul announced five days ago, and might be forced to sell assets to shore up its finances. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Brent crude fell below $97 per barrel on Monday, its lowest level in more than two years, as weak Chinese economic data cut the prospect for demand at a time of abundant supply. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Foreign direct investment Aug 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sep 0900 Euro zone Labour costs Q2 Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting PRICES AT 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1233.2 0.46 0.04 Spot silver 18.64 0.07 0.38 Spot platinum 1362 1.7 0.12 Spot palladium 832.25 -1.45 -0.17 Comex gold 1233.7 -1.4 -0.11 Comex silver 18.66 0.04 0.21 Euro 1.2942 DXY 84.227 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)