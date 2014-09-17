FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold sits tight; all eyes on Fed for rate outlook
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
September 17, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold sits tight; all eyes on Fed for rate outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed at
over $1,230 an ounce on Wednesday as investors were biding their
time ahead of a Federal Reserve statement later in the day,
keenly watched for clues on when the U.S. central bank will
increase interest rates. 
    The metal is only about $10 away from an eight-month low hit
earlier this week on fears the Fed would raise rates sooner than
expected. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,234.90 an ounce by 0035
GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent in the previous session. 
    * After hitting an eight-month low of $1,225.30 on Monday,
the metal has gained slightly as investors adjust their
positions ahead of the Fed statement.
    * The Fed opened its two-day meeting on Tuesday, with an
announcement scheduled for Wednesday. Some analysts believe it
could signal it may begin raising rates sooner than mid-2015,
the current consensus target. 
    * Any increase in interest rates would dim the appeal of
non-interest-bearing assets such as gold, also seen as a hedge
against inflation brought by central bank actions.
    * Bearish investor sentiment was reflected in the flows of
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund. The fund's holdings fell 4.18 tonnes to
784.22 tonnes on Tuesday. 
    * Physical demand in Asia has failed to pick up in any
significant way as consumers expect a further drop in prices,
adding further pressure on gold.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Wednesday,
having suffered an unexpected setback as jitters mounted hours
before the Fed offers its latest guidance on interest rates.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Euro zone Inflation, Final Aug 
    1230 U.S. Inflation Aug 
    1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Sep 
    1800 Federal Reserve issues statement after policy meeting 
    1830 Fed chairperson Janet Yellen holds news conference
    
    PRICES AT 0035 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change    Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1234.9     -0.04        0
 Spot silver         18.69     -0.01    -0.05
 Spot platinum     1361.75      1.55     0.11
 Spot palladium     838.68     -0.32    -0.04
 Comex gold         1235.8      -0.9    -0.07
 Comex silver       18.715    -0.006    -0.03
 Euro               1.2954                   
 DXY                84.115                   
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.