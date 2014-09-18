PRECIOUS-Gold skids to 8-1/2 month low on U.S. rate hike fears

SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Gold tumbled to its lowest in 8-1/2 months on Thursday as the dollar index traded near a four-year peak after the Federal Reserve signalled that a faster hike in U.S. interest rates might be on the horizon. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell to $1,216.01 an ounce early on Thursday, its lowest since Jan. 2, before paring some losses to trade at $1,222.26 by 0038 GMT. The metal lost nearly 1 percent the day before. * U.S. gold slid 1 percent to $1,223.20 on Thursday, tracking losses in spot gold. * The Fed on Wednesday renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time", but also indicated it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts moving. * In a statement after a two-day meeting of its policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, it also announced a further $10 billion reduction in its monthly purchases, leaving the programme on course to be shuttered next month. * The U.S. dollar had been gaining in strength even before the Fed statement, as speculation rose that the U.S. central bank would raise rates sooner than the market consensus of mid-2015. * Gold has dropped for five sessions in the last seven as any rise in rates would dim the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets such as bullion. * Gold's slide to eight-month lows over the last week has brought it within sight of a cluster of chart support lines near its 2013 lows, a breach of which could set up a slide back to $1,000 an ounce. * Any support for gold prices could come from a pick up in physical demand in Asia as a drop towards $1,200 an ounce could potentially attract bargain hunters. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Stock markets around the world closed with modest gains on Wednesday after the Fed renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for some time, while bond yields rose and the dollar rallied on expectations of higher rates down the road. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China House prices Aug 1230 U.S. Housing starts Aug 1230 U.S. Building permits Aug 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Sep PRICES AT 0038 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1222.26 -0.73 -0.06 Spot silver 18.5 0.03 0.16 Spot platinum 1348.9 5.5 0.41 Spot palladium 829.25 0.05 0.01 Comex gold 1223.2 -12.7 -1.03 Comex silver 18.54 -0.194 -1.04 Euro 1.2855 DXY 84.686 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)