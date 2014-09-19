FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold holds above 8-1/2 month low; poised for third weekly drop
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
September 19, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above 8-1/2 month low; poised for third weekly drop

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gold held above its lowest in
8-1/2 months on Friday but was headed for a third straight
weekly drop on fears that a rate hike in the United States and a
strengthening economy could dim the metal's appeal.
    Investors were also eyeing the results of Scotland's
independence referendum to gauge the impact on the dollar, which
was already trading near a four-year high against a basket of
major currencies.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,224.64 an ounce
by 0037 GMT, poised for a 0.3 percent drop for the week.
    * On Thursday, the metal fell to $1,216.01 - its lowest
since early January - before recovering modestly to close up 0.2
percent.
    * Gold came under selling pressure after the Federal Reserve
indicated on Wednesday it could raise borrowing costs faster
than expected when it starts moving, though it renewed its
pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable
time." 
    * Any increase in rates would dim the appeal of
non-interest-bearing assets such as bullion.
    * Gold was also hurt after data showed that the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more
than expected last week, suggesting a sharp slowdown in job
growth in August was an aberration. 
    * At least 15 companies have expressed interest in replacing
the century-old London gold benchmark, with a new system seen in
place by the end of 2014 as banks effectively call time on the
current process, two sources familiar with the matter said.
    * China launched a gold exchange open to foreign players for
the first time on Thursday, putting the world's top bullion
buyer on track to win a race to set the benchmark price in Asia.
    
    * In mining news, Mali plans to boost funding opportunities
for its artisanal miners and to improve the policing of a sector
that produces about a third of the country's gold exports,
officials said on Thursday at the start of a mining reform
meeting. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Sterling rose to a two-week high against the U.S. dollar
and two-year peak against the euro on Friday, taking comfort
from a poll showing support for Scotland to remain in the United
Kingdom. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Producer prices Aug 
    0800 Euro zone Current account July 
    1400 U.S. Leading index Aug

    PRICES AT 0037 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1224.64    -0.55    -0.04
 Spot silver         18.49     0.02     0.11
 Spot platinum     1344.25     0.85     0.06
 Spot palladium     828.72     1.72     0.21
 Comex gold         1225.4     -1.5    -0.12
 Comex silver       18.525    0.008     0.04
 Euro               1.2915                  
 DXY                84.278                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.