PRECIOUS-Gold holds above 8-1/2 month low; poised for third weekly drop
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
#Gold Market Report
September 19, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above 8-1/2 month low; poised for third weekly drop

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold headed for 0.3 percent drop for the week
    * Scotland votes 'no' to independence
    * Chinese premiums steady at $5-$6/oz

 (Adds Scotland referendum results, updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gold held above its lowest in
8-1/2 months on Friday but was headed for a third straight
weekly drop on fears that a rate hike in the United States and a
strengthening economy could dim the metal's appeal.
    Bullion came under pressure after the Federal Reserve
indicated on Wednesday it could raise borrowing costs faster
than expected when it starts moving, though it renewed its
pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable
time." 
    Any increase in rates would dim the appeal of
non-interest-bearing assets such as bullion.
    "It is hard to make a turnaround after the Fed news with the
U.S. economic data also strong," said one Singapore-based
precious metals trader. "There are only minor supports now and
the likelihood of falling to $1,200 is high." 
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,224.80 an ounce by
0618 GMT, on track for a 0.3 percent drop for the week.
    The metal fell to $1,216.01 in the previous session - its
lowest since early January - before recovering modestly.
    Gold was also hurt after data showed that the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more
than expected last week, suggesting a sharp slowdown in job
growth in August was an aberration. 
    Strong economic data would dim gold's appeal as a safe-haven
asset. 
    Physical demand in Asia has picked up slightly with the
lower prices, providing some support. Premiums in top buyer
China held steady at $5-$6 an ounce, compared with about $4
earlier in the week. 
    In the newly launched international bourse of the Shanghai
Gold Exchange, the most traded contract rose
nearly 6 percent. 
    Meanwhile, the uncertainty over the United Kingdom's fate
came to rest on Friday as Scotland spurned independence in a
historic referendum that had threatened to sow financial turmoil
and diminish Britain's remaining global clout. 
    With 31 of 32 constituencies declared, unionists had won 55
percent of the vote while separatists were on 45 percent.
    Bullion investors were eyeing the results of Scotland's
independence referendum to gauge the impact on the dollar and
for any safe-haven bids, as the break up of the world's
sixth-largest economy could have had geopolitical and financial
implications. 
    Among other precious metals, silver, platinum 
and palladium were all headed for weekly declines.
    
    PRICES AT 0618 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change    Pct chg
                                      
 Spot gold          1224.8     -0.39    -0.03
 Spot silver         18.48      0.01     0.05
 Spot platinum     1346.75      3.35     0.25
 Spot palladium     826.01     -0.99    -0.12
 Comex gold         1225.4      -1.5    -0.12
 Comex silver        18.52     0.003     0.02
 Euro               1.2907                   
 DXY                84.358                   
                                      
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
