PRECIOUS-Gold holds above 8-1/2 month low; poised for third weekly drop

* Gold headed for 0.3 percent drop for the week * Scotland votes 'no' to independence * Chinese premiums steady at $5-$6/oz (Adds Scotland referendum results, updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gold held above its lowest in 8-1/2 months on Friday but was headed for a third straight weekly drop on fears that a rate hike in the United States and a strengthening economy could dim the metal's appeal. Bullion came under pressure after the Federal Reserve indicated on Wednesday it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts moving, though it renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time." Any increase in rates would dim the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets such as bullion. "It is hard to make a turnaround after the Fed news with the U.S. economic data also strong," said one Singapore-based precious metals trader. "There are only minor supports now and the likelihood of falling to $1,200 is high." Spot gold was little changed at $1,224.80 an ounce by 0618 GMT, on track for a 0.3 percent drop for the week. The metal fell to $1,216.01 in the previous session - its lowest since early January - before recovering modestly. Gold was also hurt after data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, suggesting a sharp slowdown in job growth in August was an aberration. Strong economic data would dim gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset. Physical demand in Asia has picked up slightly with the lower prices, providing some support. Premiums in top buyer China held steady at $5-$6 an ounce, compared with about $4 earlier in the week. In the newly launched international bourse of the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the most traded contract rose nearly 6 percent. Meanwhile, the uncertainty over the United Kingdom's fate came to rest on Friday as Scotland spurned independence in a historic referendum that had threatened to sow financial turmoil and diminish Britain's remaining global clout. With 31 of 32 constituencies declared, unionists had won 55 percent of the vote while separatists were on 45 percent. Bullion investors were eyeing the results of Scotland's independence referendum to gauge the impact on the dollar and for any safe-haven bids, as the break up of the world's sixth-largest economy could have had geopolitical and financial implications. Among other precious metals, silver, platinum and palladium were all headed for weekly declines. PRICES AT 0618 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1224.8 -0.39 -0.03 Spot silver 18.48 0.01 0.05 Spot platinum 1346.75 3.35 0.25 Spot palladium 826.01 -0.99 -0.12 Comex gold 1225.4 -1.5 -0.12 Comex silver 18.52 0.003 0.02 Euro 1.2907 DXY 84.358 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Biju Dwarakanath)