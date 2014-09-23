PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near January lows as fund outflows continue

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Gold was stuck near January lows on Tuesday, hurt by outflows from the top bullion backed exchange-traded fund as investors adjust positions in anticipation of higher interest rates in the United States and further strength in the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,215.56 an ounce by 0032 GMT, not too far from a near nine-month low of $1,208.36 reached in the previous session. * Silver ticked up slightly to $17.75, though still close to a four-year low of $17.30 hit on Monday. * Investors pulled out of SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, for a second day in a row, with the fund's holdings falling to 1.79 tonnes to 774.65 tonnes on Monday - its lowest since December 2008. * The fund is a good representation of investor sentiment due to the size of its holdings. * Traders believe gold could extend the slide to below $1,200 and possibly to 2013 lows of $1,180. * They were eyeing economic data from China - the top consumer of bullion - later in the day for its impact on the stock markets. * Bullion's appeal has been hurt as the dollar hovers nears a four-year high against a basket of major currencies as speculation mounts that the U.S. Federal Reserve would increase interest rates sooner than expected. * Any rise in interest rates would hurt gold, a non-interest bearing asset. * Strong economic data and easing geopolitical tensions have also weighed on gold's safe-haven appeal. * Though physical buying in Asia has seen a spike, it has not been enough to lend support to prices. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as a periodic bout of angst over China combined with the U.S. dollar's recent meteoric run combined to pile pressure on commodity prices. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC manufacturing flash PMI Sep 0600 France Detailed GDP Q2 0700 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Sep 0730 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Sep 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Sep 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index July 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Sep PRICES AT 0032 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1215.56 0.87 0.07 Spot silver 17.75 0.05 0.28 Spot platinum 1324.5 5.8 0.44 Spot palladium 801 3.5 0.44 Comex gold 1216.4 -1.5 -0.12 Comex silver 17.735 -0.039 -0.22 Euro 1.2848 DXY 84.691 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Stephen Coates)