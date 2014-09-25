PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses as stronger equities, dollar weigh

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses on Thursday on stronger equities and robust U.S. economic data that curbed its safe-haven appeal, and the metal looked likely to fall back towards January lows as the dollar index rallied to four-year highs. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dipped 0.3 percent to $1,213.60 an ounce by 0043 GMT, after losing 0.5 percent in the previous session. Gold is not too far from an 8-1/2-month low of $1,208.36 hit earlier in the week. * The dollar was boosted after data on Wednesday showed sales of new U.S. single-family homes surged in August to their highest level in more than six years, a sign the housing recovery remains on course. * A slump in the euro also helped the dollar. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi renewed a pledge to keep monetary policy loose for an extended period. * Gold, often seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets, came under additional pressure as world stock indexes also rose. * Investors will be eyeing more U.S. data due later today to gauge the strength of the economy and its impact on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. * Markets fear strong data could prompt the Fed to boost interest rates soon, a move that would affect non-interest yielding assets such as bullion. * Gold transferred between accounts held by bullion clearers climbed slightly to an average volume of 18 million ounces a day in August, up 0.4 percent from July's figure, the London Bullion Market Association said. * The U.S. Mint has sold nearly 50,000 ounces of American Eagle gold coins so far in September, almost double its total in August, as a sharp pullback in gold prices and geopolitical tensions boosted interest for physical products from retail investors. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks rose early on Thursday, cheered by a sizeable overnight rebound on Wall Street, while the dollar resumed its advance after upbeat economic data undercut safe-haven bids and pushed yields higher. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Euro zone M3 money supply Aug 0900 Italy Retail sales July 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Aug 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1345 U.S. Markit Services PMI Flash Sep PRICES AT 0043 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1213.6 -3.09 -0.25 Spot silver 17.63 -0.02 -0.11 Spot platinum 1308.99 -4.91 -0.37 Spot palladium 810.25 -4.15 -0.51 Comex gold 1214.1 -5.4 -0.44 Comex silver 17.625 -0.077 -0.43 Euro 1.2778 DXY 85.104 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)