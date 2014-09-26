FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold set to snap 3-week losing streak but caution prevails
September 26, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold set to snap 3-week losing streak but caution prevails

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects 7th paragraph to say China's net gold imports rose in
August, not fell)
    SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Gold retained overnight gains
on Friday and looked set to snap a three-week losing streak on
weaker equities, but it continued to be in danger of breaking
below the key $1,200-an-ounce level as the dollar was poised for
an eleventh week of gains.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,223.10 an ounce by 0035
GMT, on track for a gain of 0.5 percent for the week.
    * Gold rose 0.5 percent on Thursday, rebounding sharply from
a nine-month low touched earlier in the session, as a sharp
sell-off in U.S. equities prompted investors to buy bullion as a
safe haven.
    * Investors will be focused on the U.S. GDP data to be
released later today to gauge the strength of the economy and
its impact on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
    * Strong data could prompt the Fed to increase rates faster
and sooner than expected. An increase in rates could hurt
non-interest-bearing bullion, and boost the dollar further.
    * Traders believe gold is still susceptible to falling below
$1,200 - a key psychological level - which could trigger further
selling. 
    * Gold got little support from the physical markets. China's
net gold imports from main conduit Hong Kong rose in August from
a three-year low in July, data showed on
Thursday. 
    * Britain plans to extend laws criminalising the rigging of
Libor interest rates to seven other financial benchmarks -
including gold and silver fixes - by the end of this year, the
finance ministry said on Thursday. 
    * The London Bullion Market Association said on Thursday it
appointed Citigroup as a market maker, underscoring the bank's
ambitions to expand into the precious metals sector while others
are exiting due to regulatory concerns. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares got off to a rocky start on Friday after a
sharp drop on Wall Street, and the dollar index edged away from
a four-year peak hit in the previous session. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Oct 
    0600 Germany Import prices Aug 
    0645 France Consumer confidence Sep 
    1230 U.S. GDP Final Q2

    PRICES AT 0035 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1223.1     0.66     0.05
 Spot silver         17.51     0.05     0.29
 Spot platinum      1313.6     7.85      0.6
 Spot palladium     799.93     0.18     0.02
 Comex gold         1223.8      1.9     0.16
 Comex silver       17.535    0.097     0.56
 Euro               1.2753                  
 DXY                85.147                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
