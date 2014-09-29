FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold dips towards 9-month low as robust U.S. data, dollar weigh
#Gold Market Report
September 29, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips towards 9-month low as robust U.S. data, dollar weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses to a
second session on Monday, dropping towards a nine-month low, as
robust U.S. economic data and a stronger dollar curbed demand
for the safe-haven metal.
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,217.57 an ounce
by 0032 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session.
The metal isn't too far from a nine-month low of $1,206.85 hit
last week.
    * Data on Friday showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest
pace in 2-1/2 years in the second quarter. The Commerce
Department raised its estimate of growth in gross domestic
product to a 4.6 percent annual rate from the 4.2 percent pace
reported last month. 
    * Gold, often seen as a safe-haven investment during times
of economic uncertainty, fell as the dollar gained in strength
with the data, posting its eleventh weekly gain in a row against
a basket of major currencies. 
    * Investor interest in gold remained slim as world equities
also gained.     
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.20 tonnes to
772.25 tonnes on Friday. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish futures
and option bets in gold to their smallest since January in the
week up to Sept. 23, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
said on Friday. 
    * Among other precious metals, palladium gained 1
percent, while silver and platinum eased.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * High-profile investor Bill Gross's departure from Pimco
shook the bond market on Friday, while world stock markets and
the dollar rose following data showing the U.S. economy grew at
its fastest pace in more than two years in the second quarter.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Euro zone Consumer confidence Sep 
    1200 Germany Consumer prices Sep 
    1230 U.S. Personal income Aug 
    1400 U.S. Pending home sales Aug 
    1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Sep

    PRICES AT 0032 GMT    
 Metal             Last      Change  Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1217.57   -1.44    -0.12
 Spot silver          17.55   -0.06    -0.34
 Spot platinum      1296.24   -0.76    -0.06
 Spot palladium      780.25    8.15     1.06
 Comex gold          1218.4       3     0.25
 Comex silver        17.585   0.048     0.27
 Euro                1.2681                 
 DXY                 85.641                 
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
