PRECIOUS-Gold poised for worst month in 15 months on dollar strength

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Gold held steady above a nine-month low on Tuesday, but was poised to post its sharpest monthly loss in 15 months as a rapid climb in the dollar dimmed the metal's appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,216.55 an ounce by 0038 GMT, after dipping in the last two sessions. * Gold is down 5.5 percent for the month - its worst monthly performance since June 2013 - after hitting a nine-month low of $1,206.85 last week. It is also on track to post its first quarterly loss of the year. * Silver was set for a third monthly loss in a row, while platinum was headed for its worst monthly decline since May 2012 with a drop of more than 8 percent. * Palladium was the worst performer among precious metals with a 12.4 percent loss - its worst since September 2011. * The dollar climbed to a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies in September, helped by strong U.S. economic data and speculation that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates sooner and faster than expected. It is on track to post its biggest monthly gain in well over a year. * A stronger greenback makes the dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. * Latest data on Monday showed U.S. consumer spending accelerated in August, a positive sign for an economy that appears to be firing on nearly all cylinders. * Investors were also watching political unrest in Hong Kong for any worsening of tensions as that could lead to safe-haven bids. Equities have already taken a hit from the protests. * Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters blocked Hong Kong streets in the early hours on Tuesday, maintaining pressure on China as it faces one of its biggest political challenges since the Tiananmen Square crackdown 25 years ago. * In physical markets, the U.S. Mint said it has sold more than 50,000 ounces of American Eagle gold coins so far in September, its highest monthly sales since January. * Russian precious metals and gems repository Gokhran is likely to start buying palladium in 2015, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing Andrey Yurin, the head of Gokhran. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets fell on Monday as civil unrest in Hong Kong weighed on investor sentiment, while U.S. Treasury debt prices rose over uncertainty sparked by the protests. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI Final Sep 0600 Germany Retail sales Aug 0645 France Consumer spending July 0755 Germany Unemployment rate Sep 0900 Euro zone Consumer prices Sep 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Aug 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index July 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Sep 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Sep PRICES AT 0038 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1216.55 0.86 0.07 Spot silver 17.44 -0.02 -0.11 Spot platinum 1301.25 1.05 0.08 Spot palladium 785.75 -0.75 -0.1 Comex gold 1217.4 -1.4 -0.11 Comex silver 17.475 -0.092 -0.52 Euro 1.2685 DXY 85.62 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)