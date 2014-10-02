FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold gets boost from safe-haven bids as equities slide
October 2, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold gets boost from safe-haven bids as equities slide

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Drops reference to United States in first sentence)
    SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Gold added to small gains from
the day before on Thursday, buoyed by risk-averse sentiment as
weak global manufacturing data unnerved equity markets.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had edged up 0.1 percent to $1,215.02 an
ounce by 0038 GMT. The metal gained 0.4 percent on Wednesday
after earlier falling towards a nine-month low. 
    * Stock markets worldwide closed out the first day of the
fourth quarter on a weak note on Wednesday, weighed by
disappointing manufacturing data from Europe and the United
States. 
    * U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday as
the first diagnosis of Ebola in a patient in the United States
pressured shares of airlines and transportation companies. 
    * Gold is often seen as an alternative investment during
times of uncertainty.
    * Despite the recent gains, gold is still close to dropping
below a key psychological level of $1,200 an ounce. The strength
in the dollar has weighed heavily on gold and other precious
metals.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund and a good measure of investor sentiment,
said its holdings fell 1.20 tonnes to 768.66 tonnes on Wednesday
- the lowest since December 2008. 
    * ICAP, the world's biggest interdealer broker, will
submit a proposal to the bullion market to replace the
century-old global price benchmark for gold known as the "fix",
the company told Reuters on Wednesday. 
    * Investors were also eyeing the outcome of the European
Central Bank's policy meeting. It is expected to present details
on Thursday of a new asset-buying plan with which it hopes to
revive the flagging euro zone economy and see off the spectre of
deflation.   
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The safe-haven yen held onto solid gains early on Thursday
after disappointing manufacturing surveys from around the globe
triggered a run on risk, while the euro stayed defensive as a
policy review by the European Central Bank loomed. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Euro zone Producer Prices Aug 
    1145 European Central Bank announces outcome of policy meet 
    1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Sep 
    1400 U.S. Factory orders Aug

    PRICES AT 0038 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1215.02     1.63     0.13
 Spot silver         17.16     0.02     0.12
 Spot platinum     1281.25     6.95     0.55
 Spot palladium        781      7.1     0.92
 Comex gold         1215.8      0.3     0.02
 Comex silver       17.205   -0.054    -0.31
 Euro               1.2621                  
 DXY                85.867                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
