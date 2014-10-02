FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold gets boost from safe-haven bids as equities slide
PRECIOUS-Gold gets boost from safe-haven bids as equities slide

* Gold adds to overnight gains as Asian shares slip
    * Weak data, Ebola scare pressure stocks
    * Coming up: ECB outcome of policy meet, US jobless claims

    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Gold added to overnight gains
on Thursday, buoyed along with other safe-haven assets, as weak
global manufacturing data and the first diagnosis of Ebola in
the United States unnerved equities.
    Gold, often seen as an alternative investment during
times of uncertainty, had edged up 0.4 percent to $1,218 an
ounce by 0637 GMT. The metal gained 0.4 percent on Wednesday
after earlier falling towards a nine-month low. 
    Asian stocks dipped following Wall Street's losses, sending
investors scurrying to the safety of U.S. bonds, the Japanese
yen and gold. U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent on
Wednesday as the Ebola health scare pressured shares of airlines
and transportation companies. 
    "With the likelihood of further weakness in equity markets,
coupled with the still volatile situation in Hong Kong, we would
rather not want to be short gold here, as we think the precious
metal may benefit from some short-covering heading into the
weekend," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.
    Investors were eyeing unrest in Hong Kong, where tens of
thousands of mostly young people have continued protests for
nearly a week, demanding China introduce full democracy so the
city can freely choose its own leader. 
    Gold could gain more if the situation gets tense or stock
markets take a further hit as businesses get affected. 
    Some banks and other financial firms have already begun
moving staff to back-up premises on the outskirts of Hong Kong
to prevent growing unrest from disrupting trading and other
critical functions. 
    The recent gains pushed gold further away from $1,200 - a
key psychological level that would have triggered a severe
sell-off. 
    Gold, however, is not completely out of the woods. 
    The strength in the U.S. dollar has weighed heavily on it
and other precious metals in recent weeks. Though the dollar
rally paused Thursday, it was not too far from a four-year peak
against a basket of major currencies.
    SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund and a good measure of investor sentiment,
said its holdings fell 1.20 tonnes to 768.66 tonnes on Wednesday
- the lowest since December 2008.
    Investors were also eyeing the outcome of a policy meeting
Thursday by the European Central Bank, which is expected to
present details of a new asset-buying plan that it hopes will
revive the flagging euro zone economy and see off the spectre of
deflation.   
        
    PRICES AT 0637 GMT    
 Metal           Last      Change   Pct chg
                                    
 Spot gold           1218     4.61     0.38
 Spot silver        17.21     0.07     0.41
 Spot platinum    1282.49     8.19     0.64
 Spot palladium     776.8      2.9     0.37
 Comex gold        1218.2      2.7     0.22
 Comex silver       17.23   -0.029    -0.17
 Euro              1.2629                  
 DXY               85.767                  
                                    
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
