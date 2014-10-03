FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 4th weekly loss in five; U.S. data eyed
#Gold Market Report
October 3, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 4th weekly loss in five; U.S. data eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Gold was poised for a fourth
weekly loss in five on Friday as the dollar rallied to another
weekly gain, while robust U.S. economic data also curbed the
metal's safe-haven appeal.
    All eyes were now on U.S. nonfarm payrolls due later on
Friday for more clues about the strength of world's biggest
economy and its impact on monetary policy.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold slipped $1 to $1,212.15 an ounce by 0045
GMT. The metal is down 0.5 percent for the week 
    * Silver, platinum and palladium were
all headed for a fifth weekly decline in a row.
    * Precious metals have been hit by the strength in the
dollar, which is headed for a 12th consecutive weekly gain
against a basket of major currencies. 
    * The dollar has been boosted by strong economic data and
speculation that the Federal Reserve will raise rates sooner and
faster than expected. 
    * Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, a
sign the labour market may be tightening. 
    * Meanwhile, pro-democracy rallies in Hong Kong provided
some support to gold this week, helping it recover from a
nine-month low but not enough to reverse losses from a stronger
dollar.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded
fund and a good proxy for investor sentiment, said its holdings
fell 1.19 tonnes to 767.47 tonnes on Thursday - a new low since
December 2008. 
    * With top buyer China away on National Day holiday, gold is
not getting much support from the physical markets either.
    * Saudi Arabia's retail gold merchants used to look forward
to brisk sales during the annual Haj pilgrimage to Mecca but
lingering economic hardships since the Arab Spring have left
shops eerily empty this year, retailers said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks were on the defensive on Friday despite a
late bounce on Wall Street with sentiment staying fragile as the
civil unrest in Hong Kong and caution ahead of a closely watched
U.S. jobs report kept investors on edge. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0100 China NBS non-manufacturing PMI Sep 
    0900 Euro zone Retail Sales Aug 
    1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Sep 
    1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Sep 
    1230 U.S. International trade Aug 
    1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Sep

    PRICES AT 0045 GMT    
 Metal           Last      Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1212.15    -1.15    -0.09
 Spot silver        17.03    -0.02    -0.12
 Spot platinum    1248.25   -11.35     -0.9
 Spot palladium       767      2.3      0.3
 Comex gold        1212.9     -2.2    -0.18
 Comex silver      17.055    0.008     0.05
 Euro              1.2659                  
 DXY               85.698                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
