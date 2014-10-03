FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 4th weekly loss in five; platinum hits 5-year low
#Gold Market Report
October 3, 2014 / 3:51 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 4th weekly loss in five; platinum hits 5-year low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold, other precious metals hurt by strong dollar
    * PGMs could see further liquidation -HSBC
    * Coming up: U.S. Nonfarm payrolls for Sept at 1230 GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Gold was poised for a fourth
weekly loss in five on Friday, hurt by the strength of the
dollar in recent weeks, while platinum slumped to a five-year
low.
    All eyes are now on U.S. nonfarm payrolls later in the day
for more clues about the strength of the U.S. economy, and the
impact of the data on monetary policy and the dollar.
    Markets believe robust U.S. economic data could prompt the
U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner and faster
than expected. That would hurt gold and other
non-interest-bearing assets.
    Higher rates could boost the dollar, which also tends to
depress dollar-denominated gold since it makes bullion more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
    "Platinum group metals (PGMs) continue to be subject to
investor liquidation, which is more than offsetting physical
interest," HSBC analyst James Steel said. "Bargain-hunting may
emerge if the platinum-gold spread contracts further."
    The spread was around $30 an ounce on Friday, much lower
than the $130 seen at the beginning of September.
    "The technical momentum (for platinum and palladium) is
lower and we believe the fundamental argument, while sound in
the long term, will not necessarily bring buyers in
immediately," Steel said.
    Platinum, the biggest loser among precious metals on
Friday, tumbled nearly 2 percent to $1,237.40 an ounce, its
lowest since September 2009, before recovering modestly to trade
at $1,243.48 by 0632 GMT. Palladium also slid.
    Silver, platinum and palladium are all headed
for their fifth weekly decline in a row.
    Meanwhile, spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to
$1,211.30. The metal has fallen 0.5 percent this week, hurt by a
combination of strong U.S. data and the dollar. 
    With top buyer China away on a week-long holiday, gold is
not getting much help from the physical markets, either. 
    Pro-democracy rallies in Hong Kong provided some support to
gold this week, helping it recover from a nine-month low, but
not enough to reverse all the losses from a stronger dollar.
    SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded
fund and a good proxy for investor sentiment, said its holdings
fell 1.19 tonnes on Thursday to 767.47 tonnes, the lowest since
December 2008. 
    
    PRICES AT 0632 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                     
 Spot gold          1211.3       -2    -0.16
 Spot silver         17.03    -0.02    -0.12
 Spot platinum     1243.48   -16.12    -1.28
 Spot palladium      762.2     -2.5    -0.33
 Comex gold         1211.7     -3.4    -0.28
 Comex silver       17.065    0.018     0.11
 Euro               1.2644                  
 DXY                85.798                  
                                     
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies, Anand
Basu and Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
