PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,200, but bearish sentiment prevails
October 7, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,200, but bearish sentiment prevails

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Gold largely holds sharp gains from previous session
    * Dollar steadies after profit-taking on Monday
    * Gold bounce temporary, likely to resume decline - analyst

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Gold held above $1,200 an ounce
on Tuesday, retaining most of its sharp overnight gains
following a bout of profit-taking in the dollar, but optimism
over the U.S. economy and possibility of higher rates kept
investors wary.
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,206.30 an ounce by
0629 GMT. It had jumped 1.3 percent on Monday in its biggest
one-day gain in two months as physical buyers and bargain
hunters lent support following earlier lows.
    The metal is still not too far from a low of $1,183.46
reached earlier on Monday - its weakest since June 2013 - as a
strong U.S. jobs report dented its safe-haven appeal. 
    "The bounce is temporary and gold will likely go lower in
the next couple of months," said ANZ analyst Victor Thianpiriya.
    "The dollar has gone a long way very quickly, so we are
seeing some profit taking. But the overall trend for the dollar
is to continue to rally, so that will put downward pressure on
gold," he said.
    The dollar was beginning to show signs of stabilisation on
Tuesday, gaining slightly against a basket of major currencies
 after a near 1 percent drop in the previous session. 
    The dollar index has gained for the past 12 consecutive
weeks and hit a more than four-year high on Friday after a
strong U.S. jobs report. 
    More robust economic data could boost the dollar and
reiterate expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise U.S.
interest rates in mid-2015, a move that would hurt
non-interest-bearing assets such as gold.
    "Technically, if the $1,180 level can hold this week, then
gold looks likely to push back up to the $1,240-$1,250 region,"
said James Gardiner, metals trader at MKS Group said. "However,
the medium-long term bias is still towards the downside."
    Markets were also eyeing the return of Chinese buyers on
Wednesday. China, the top buyer of gold, has been away since the
beginning of the month for its National Day holiday.
    Strong buying from China could potentially boost prices. 
    Among other precious metals, silver and platinum
group metals all jumped for a second straight day.
    
    PRICES AT 0629 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                     
 Spot gold          1206.3    -0.35     -0.03
 Spot silver         17.38     0.09      0.52
 Spot platinum      1242.5        3      0.24
 Spot palladium        767      6.3      0.83
 Comex gold         1206.9     -0.4     -0.03
 Comex silver        17.39    0.165      0.96
 Euro               1.2631                   
 DXY                85.834                   
                                     
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
