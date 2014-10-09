FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold rises to near 2-week high as U.S. rate hike fears ease
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 9, 2014 / 12:56 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises to near 2-week high as U.S. rate hike fears ease

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Gold climbed to its highest in
nearly two weeks on Thursday as expectations of an early hike in
U.S. interest rates eased and the dollar lost traction after the
release of minutes of the last Federal Reserve policy meeting.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose to $1,223.61 an ounce early on
Thursday, before paring gains to trade down 0.2 percent at
$1,219.30 by 0036 GMT. The metal had risen for three days in a
row before Thursday.
    * U.S. gold futures jumped over 1 percent to
$1,224.30 - also close to a two-week peak, while silver futures
 rose nearly 2 percent.  
    * Fed officials want to tie an interest-rate rise to U.S.
economic progress, but the minutes of their last policy meeting
show they are struggling with how to come to grips with the dual
threats of a stronger dollar and a global slowdown.
 
    * The minutes of the Sept. 16-17 meeting, released on
Wednesday, expressed concern the rising dollar could slow a
needed rebound in inflation, and also highlighted economic
turmoil in Europe and Asia.
    * The minutes prompted investors to bet that the Fed is in
no rush to tighten after years of monetary stimulus.
    * The U.S. dollar, which has risen in the last 12
weeks, hit a two-week low, boosting gold's appeal.
    * Bullion investors had feared that strong U.S. economic
data would prompt the Fed to boost rates soon, a move that would
dent demand for non-interest-bearing gold. 
    * Despite the uptick in gold prices this week, sentiment
remained bearish as gold remains close to the key
$1,200-an-ounce level. 
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top
gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a good proxy for market
sentiment, fell 5.38 tonnes to 762.09 tonnes on Wednesday -- the
lowest since December 2008. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks soared and the dollar fell on Wednesday on a
wave of investor relief after the Fed said it does not plan to
hike interest rates before the economy can support an increase.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Trade data Aug 
    0645 France Trade data Aug 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Aug

    PRICES AT 0036 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1219.3     -1.9    -0.16
 Spot silver        17.37     0.03     0.17
 Spot platinum    1263.81    -9.89    -0.78
 Spot palladium    797.25    -1.85    -0.23
 Comex gold        1219.8     13.8     1.14
 Comex silver      17.375    0.311     1.82
 Euro              1.2724                  
 DXY               85.341                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.