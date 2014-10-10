FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold poised for best week since June on safe-haven demand
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 10, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold poised for best week since June on safe-haven demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gold retained gains from a
four-day rally on Friday and was headed for its best week in
nearly four months as a slump in equities and growing worries
over the global economy attracted safe-haven bids for the metal.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was holding steady at $1,224.06 an ounce
by 0035 GMT, after gaining for four straight sessions. 
    * The metal has risen 2.8 percent for the week, its best
since the week ended June 20, after recovering from a
15-month-low reached earlier this week.
    * Silver, platinum and palladium were
all set to snap a five-week losing streak. 
    * Wall Street stocks slumped 2 percent on Thursday on
anxieties about global economic growth, while oil prices fell to
a two-year low. 
    * Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund cut its
global economic growth forecasts for the third time this year,
warning of weaker growth in core euro zone countries, Japan and
big emerging markets like Brazil. 
    * Recent data from the United States has pointed towards a
strengthening economy, but disappointing data from Germany -
Europe's biggest economy - has investors worried about recession
in the euro zone. 
    * That prompted investors to pile on to gold, which is often
seen as a safe-haven asset.   
    * Weakness in the dollar, which is poised to a snap a
12-week winning streak, also boosted bullion's appeal.
    * Meanwhile, CME Group lowered COMEX 100 Gold Futures
initial margins for speculators by 13 percent to $4,400 per
contract, and cut COMEX 5000 Silver Futures initial margins by
15.4 percent to $6,050 per contract.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares drooped and the euro stayed on the back foot
early on Friday after weak German export data raised fears that
a recession at the heart of Europe could slow down the global
economy. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0645 France Industrial output Aug 
    0800 Italy Industrial output Aug 
    1230 U.S. Import prices Sep 
    1230 U.S. Export prices Sep

    PRICES AT 0035 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1224.06    0.31     0.03
 Spot silver         17.34    0.04     0.23
 Spot platinum     1259.99   -3.61    -0.29
 Spot palladium      790.5    -0.2    -0.03
 Comex gold         1224.6    -0.7    -0.06
 Comex silver        17.35  -0.068    -0.39
 Euro               1.2692                 
 DXY                85.519                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.