PRECIOUS-Gold poised for best week since June on safe-haven demand

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gold retained gains from a four-day rally on Friday and was headed for its best week in nearly four months as a slump in equities and growing worries over the global economy attracted safe-haven bids for the metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was holding steady at $1,224.06 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after gaining for four straight sessions. * The metal has risen 2.8 percent for the week, its best since the week ended June 20, after recovering from a 15-month-low reached earlier this week. * Silver, platinum and palladium were all set to snap a five-week losing streak. * Wall Street stocks slumped 2 percent on Thursday on anxieties about global economic growth, while oil prices fell to a two-year low. * Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund cut its global economic growth forecasts for the third time this year, warning of weaker growth in core euro zone countries, Japan and big emerging markets like Brazil. * Recent data from the United States has pointed towards a strengthening economy, but disappointing data from Germany - Europe's biggest economy - has investors worried about recession in the euro zone. * That prompted investors to pile on to gold, which is often seen as a safe-haven asset. * Weakness in the dollar, which is poised to a snap a 12-week winning streak, also boosted bullion's appeal. * Meanwhile, CME Group lowered COMEX 100 Gold Futures initial margins for speculators by 13 percent to $4,400 per contract, and cut COMEX 5000 Silver Futures initial margins by 15.4 percent to $6,050 per contract. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares drooped and the euro stayed on the back foot early on Friday after weak German export data raised fears that a recession at the heart of Europe could slow down the global economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Industrial output Aug 0800 Italy Industrial output Aug 1230 U.S. Import prices Sep 1230 U.S. Export prices Sep PRICES AT 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1224.06 0.31 0.03 Spot silver 17.34 0.04 0.23 Spot platinum 1259.99 -3.61 -0.29 Spot palladium 790.5 -0.2 -0.03 Comex gold 1224.6 -0.7 -0.06 Comex silver 17.35 -0.068 -0.39 Euro 1.2692 DXY 85.519 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)